Arsenal vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips - 22nd May 2022

Arsenal are set to play Everton at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday in the English Premier League.

Arsenal come into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss to Eddie Howe's Newcastle United in the league. An own goal from centre-back Ben White and a goal from Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes secured the win for Newcastle United.

Everton, on the other hand, beat Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace 3-2 in the league. Second-half goals from centre-back Michael Keane, Brazilian attacker Richarlison and striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin sealed the deal for Frank Lampard's Everton. First-half goals from French striker Jean-Philippe Mateta and Ghana international Jordan Ayew proved to be a mere consolation for Crystal Palace.

Arsenal vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 30 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Arsenal hold the clear advantage, having won 17 games.

Everton have won six, while the other seven have ended in draws.

For Arsenal, young talent Bukayo Saka has been the top goalscorer in the league this season; the 20-year old has 11 goals and six assists.

Eddie Nketiah has come useful in recent weeks; the 22-year old has four league goals this season for Arsenal.

For Everton, Brazil international Richarlison has been crucial. The 25-year old has made 15 goal contributions this season.

Arsenal vs Everton Prediction

Arsenal are 5th in the league, two points behind 4th-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game to go. The loss to Newcastle United was a punch in the guts for the club and fans, who were dreaming of a return to the Champions League next season. It now looks extremely likely that Tottenham Hotspur will clinch the 4th position.

However, Arsenal have a lot to be positive about. The performances of young attackers like Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli has often been the difference between an Arsenal win and an Arsenal loss; while centre-back Ben White, who cost Arsenal nearly £53 million last summer, has asserted himself well in the Gunners' defence.

Everton, on the other hand, were joyous after beating Crystal Palace recently. That win secured Premier League safety, and now Everton have some big decisions to make. Star forwards Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are attracting interest from clubs across Europe.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 3 - Richarlison has reached 10+ goals in a Premier League season for a third time for Everton (also 2018-19 and 2019-20), only the second player to do so for the club, after Romelu Lukaku (4). Responsibility. 3 - Richarlison has reached 10+ goals in a Premier League season for a third time for Everton (also 2018-19 and 2019-20), only the second player to do so for the club, after Romelu Lukaku (4). Responsibility. https://t.co/N8dGoumPSm

Everton have not shied from spending money, but only a handful of their recent signings have proved to be worth the spend.

Arsenal have to win this game to stand a chance of finishing 4th; both teams will be coming to this game on the back of emotional recent games. Arsenal to edge past Everton.

Prediction: Arsenal 1-0 Everton

Arsenal vs Everton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Arsenal

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals- No

Tip 3: Arsenal to keep a clean sheet- Yes

