Arsenal vs Everton prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Arsenal host Everton in the Premier League on Friday as both teams look to continue their march towards the top six.

Arsenal have been very inconsistent of late, having won only two of their last five fixtures across all competitions.

Mikel Arteta's side are currently ninth in the league, three points behind Everton, having played one game more than Carlo Ancelotti's side.

The Gunners cannot afford any more slip-ups in the league if they are to have even the slightest chance of finishing in the top six this season.

Everton have also faltered of late and are winless in their last six games across all competitions. The Toffees are currently eighth in the Premier League, four points off Tottenham in sixth, having played two games less than Spurs.

Ancelotti will know that his side have a great chance of finishing in the top six this season and will need to quickly turn Everton's fortunes around to do so.

Neither side can afford to lose this game, and that is sure to make for an exciting match-up.

Arsenal vs Everton Head-to-Head

Advertisement

The recent head-to-head record between the two sides is split evenly down the middle. Both Arsenal and Everton have won two of their last five league meetings.

The Toffees did, however, beat the Gunners 2-1 in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Arsenal Form Guide: L-D-W-W-D

Everton Form Guide: L-L-D-D-D

Arsenal vs Everton Team News

Alexandre Lacazette will be a huge miss for Arsenal

Arsenal

Mikel Arteta will be without Alexandre Lacazette for the game after the Frenchman picked up a hamstring injury against Fulham last week. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is also unavailable for selection as he continues to recover from malaria.

Arsenal could, however, welcome back Martin Odegaard for the game, as the Norwegian is back in full training. Meanwhile, David Luiz and Kieran Tierney are still sidelined by injuries they picked up last month.

Injured: Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, David Luiz, Kieran Tierney

Doubtful: Martin Odegaard

Suspended: None

Everton

Ancelotti confirmed that Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Yerry Mina, Bernard, Fabian Delph and Andre Gomes are all back in contention to face Arsenal on Friday.

Advertisement

Midfield duo Abdoulaye Doucoure and Jean-Philippe Gbamin have been ruled out due to injury.

Injured: Abdoulaye Doucoure, Jean-Philippe Gbamin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Arsenal vs Everton Predicted XI

💪 | @MrAncelotti says Calvert-Lewin, Mina, Bernard, Delph and Gomes are back and available to face Arsenal.#ARSEVE pic.twitter.com/Y1IjoHUrj4 — Everton (@Everton) April 22, 2021

Arsenal Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Granit Xhaka, Gabriel, Rob Holding, Calum Chambers; Dani Ceballos, Thomas Partey; Nicolas Pepe, Emile Smith-Rowe, Bukayo Saka; Eddie Nketiah

Everton Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Jordan Pickford; Mason Holgate, Yerry Mina, Michael Keane; Lucas Digne, Tom Davies, Allan, Seamus Coleman; Gylfi Sigurdsson, James Rodriguez; Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Arsenal vs Everton Prediction

Both teams really need a win to keep their hopes of finishing in the top six alive. With the quality that both sides have in their squad, it's hard to see anyone coming out on top.

We predict a tight game, with the sides securing a point each.

Prediction: Arsenal 1-1 Everton