Arsenal vs FC Porto Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th March 2024

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Mikel Arteta's Arsenal take on an impressive FC Porto side in a crucial encounter at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

Arsenal vs FC Porto Preview

FC Porto are currently in third place in the Liga Portugal standings and have not been at their best on the domestic front this season. The Portuguese side secured a comfortable 3-0 victory against Portimonense over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are at the top of the Premier League table at the moment and have been in excellent form in recent weeks. The Gunners edged Brentford to a narrow 2-1 victory in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Arsenal vs FC Porto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal and FC Porto are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won three matches apiece out of the seven matches played between the two teams.

Arsenal have won all their three matches at home against FC Porto on the European stage and won their most recent such encounter by a 5-0 margin in 2010.

FC Porto have won only one of their 23 matches away from home against English opponents in European competitions, winning their only such game during this period by a 1-0 margin against Chelsea in April 2021.

Arsenal have been eliminated from nine of their last 10 knockout ties in which they have lost the first leg in the UEFA Champions League - the only exception during this period came against FC Porto in the 2009-10 campaign.

Arsenal vs FC Porto Prediction

Arsenal have thrived under Mikel Arteta over the past month and been sensational in the final third. The Gunners have a deficit to overcome in this tie and will need to be at their lethal best on Tuesday.

FC Porto can pack a punch on their day but will be up against a formidable attacking unit this week. Arsenal are in better form at the moment and hold the upper hand in this fixture.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-1 FC Porto

Arsenal vs FC Porto Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Bukayo Saka to score - Yes