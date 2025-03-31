Arsenal vs Fulham Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st April 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Fulham take on Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side in an important encounter at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Arsenal vs Fulham Preview

Fulham are currently in eighth place in the Premier League standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 3-0 defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace in the FA Cup over the weekend and will need to bounce back in this match.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The Gunners edged Chelsea to a crucial 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Arsenal vs Fulham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have a good historical record against Fulham and have won 42 out of the 64 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fulham's nine victories.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their 31 matches at home against Fulham in league competitions and have won 24 of these games - the highest number of home games by one team against another without defeat in the history of the competition.

Fulham are unbeaten in their last three matches against Arsenal in the Premier League - their longest such run against the Gunners since 2012.

Arsenal have picked up a total of 20 points from London derbies in the Premier League this season - more than any other team in the competition so far.

Arsenal have won all their seven matches in the Premier League played out on 1st April.

Arsenal vs Fulham Prediction

Arsenal have been impressive in the Premier League this season but remain 12 points behind Liverpool in the title race. The Gunners can be lethal on their day and have a point to prove going into this game.

Fulham have punched above their weight this season and can pull off an upset on their day. Arsenal are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Fulham

Arsenal vs Fulham Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

