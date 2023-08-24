Arsenal vs Fulham Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th August 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Fulham lock horns with Mikel Arteta's impressive Arsenal side in an important game at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Arsenal vs Fulham Preview

Fulham are currently in 13th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side suffered a damaging 3-0 defeat at the hands of Brentford last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this year. The Gunners edged Crystal Palace to a crucial 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Arsenal vs Fulham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have an impressive historical record against Fulham and have won 42 out of the 61 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fulham's paltry eight victories.

Arsenal have never lost a home game against Fulham in the Premier League and have won 24 of their 30 such matches so far in the competition.

Fulham are winless in their last 10 matches against Arsenal in the Premier League and have conceded at least one goal in each of their last 16 such games in the competition.

Fulham won their first game away from home in the Premier League this season by a 1-0 margin against Everton and will look to begin a top-flight campaign with consecutive away victories for the first time in their history.

Since the start of last season, a total of 81 goals have been scored in Premier League matches at the Emirates stadium - more goals than at any other venue in the competition during this period.

Arsenal vs Fulham Prediction

Arsenal have an excellent squad at their disposal and will be serious on giving Manchester City a run for their money yet again this season. The likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli have come into their own over the past year and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Fulham can pack a punch on their day but have a historically poor record at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Fulham

Arsenal vs Fulham Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Bukayo Saka to score - Yes