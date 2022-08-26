Arsenal vs Fulham Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th August 2022

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Fulham lock horns with Mikel Arteta's impressive Arsenal side at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Arsenal vs Fulham Preview

Fulham are currently in seventh place in the Premier League standings and have punched above their weight so far this season. The away side edged Brentford to an important 3-2 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been exceptional this season. The Gunners eased past Bournemouth by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Arsenal vs Fulham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have an excellent record against Fulham and have won 40 out of the 59 matches that have been played between the two teams, as opposed to Fulham's eight victories.

Arsenal are unbeaten at home in their 30 Premier League matches against Fulham - only Blackburn Rovers have a longer unbeaten home record against a single opponent.

Fulham have won only one of their last 15 Premier League matches against Arsenal and are winless in their last eight games against the Gunners, with their previous victory coming in 2012.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 33 Premier League home games against newly-promoted sides, with their previous such defeat coming against Newcastle United in 2010.

Arsenal have secured victory in their last four home games in the Premier League and have scored at least four goals in each of their last two league matches at the Emirates Stadium.

Fulham are unbeaten in their first three matches of the Premier League campaign and could achieve the feat they pulled off in the 2010-11 campaign by holding Arsenal at bay.

Arsenal vs Fulham Prediction

Arsenal have excellent players in their ranks and have grown in stature under Mikel Arteta. Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard have been impressive so far and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Fulham have been impressive this season but will face their top-flight campaign's first litmus test on Saturday. Arsenal are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Arsenal 4-1 Fulham

Arsenal vs Fulham Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Gabriel Jesus to score - Yes

