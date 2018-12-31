Arsenal vs Fulham: Preview, team news, facts, probable line-ups & prediction | Premier League 2018-19

Arsenal look to bounce back from Liverpool defeat

Arsenal suffered a chastening defeat at Anfield last Saturday when a Roberto Firmino hat-trick inspired Liverpool to a 5-1 win. The Gunners have gone on a 22-match unbeaten streak just less than a month ago before losing to Southampton. That run seems like a distant memory and Arsenal will be keen to put behind their result at Anfield when they face the worst defense in the League.

Fulham will be the unfortunate visitors that could face the wrath of Unai Emery’s Arsenal. Ironically, the Cottagers come into this game on the back of a three-match unbeaten streak. (W1 D2). Saturday’s massive win over fellow relegation rivals Huddersfield was just their third Premier League win of the season.

Team news

Rob Holding, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and Danny Welbeck are currently at the treatment table and are out of action.

Mesut Ozil and Nacho Monreal both missed the Liverpool game and are doubts for the visit of Fulham.

Fulham’s Alfie Mawson suffered a nasty knee injury against Huddersfield and could face a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Apart from Mawson, Claudio Ranieri has no other injury-stricken player.

Match facts

The Gunners have never lost to Fulham at their ground (both Highbury and the Emirates) in any competition spanning over a century.

Fulham were beaten 5-1 earlier this season at Craven Cottage against Arsenal.

Fulham are the only Premier League team yet to win away from home this season.

Fulham’s manager Claudio Ranieri has not won a Premier League match against Arsenal in his career in 10 previous attempts. (D4, L6)

Probable line-ups

Arsenal: Bernd Leno, Bellerin, Koscielny, Sokratis, Kolasinac; Torreira, Xhaka; Iwobi, Ramsey, Lacazette; Aubameyang

Fulham: Sergio Rico; Odoi, Ream, Le Marchand, Christie, Anguissa, Serri, Sessegnon, Cairney, Vietto, Mitrovic.

Prediction

Arsenal will want to bounce back pretty quickly following that horror show at Anfield and they could not have picked a weaker side than Fulham. The Cottagers have the worst defence in the Premier League this season with 43 goals conceded, and incredibly, have never won a league game at Arsenal.

Arsenal 4-1 Fulham

