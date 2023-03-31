Arsenal vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st April 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Leeds United lock horns with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side in an important clash at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Arsenal vs Leeds United Preview

Leeds United are currently in 14th place in the Premier League standings and have been plagued by inconsistency so far this season. The away side defeated Leeds United by a comprehensive 4-2 margin last month and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in exceptional form this season. The Gunners eased past Crystal Palace by a comfortable 4-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Arsenal vs Leeds United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have a good historical record against Leeds United and have won 52 out of the 126 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Leeds United's 41 victories.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 13 matches against Leeds United in all competitions, with their previous defeat against the Yorkshire outfit coming by a 3-2 margin in 2003.

Leeds United have not kept a single clean sheet in any of their last 13 away games against Arsenal in the Premier League - they last managed such a result in 1993.

Leeds United have won only two of their last 23 matches against league leaders in the Premier League, with both their victories during this period coming away from home.

Arsenal have won their last six matches in the Premier League - their joint-longest such run in the competition under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal vs Leeds United Prediction

Arsenal have built an excellent squad under Mikel Arteta and remain the frontrunners to win the Premier League title. Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard have stepped up to the plate for the Gunners this season and will look to make their mark in this fixture.

Leeds United have endured a tumultuous campaign but are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day. Arsenal are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Leeds United

Arsenal vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Bukayo Saka to score - Yes

