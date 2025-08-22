Arsenal vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd August 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Leeds United lock horns with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side in an important encounter at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes over the past year and will want to win this game.
Arsenal vs Leeds United Preview
Leeds United are currently in seventh place in the Premier League standings and are yet to hit their stride so far this season. The away side edged Everton to a narrow 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
Arsenal, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate over the past year. The Gunners edged Manchester United to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.
Arsenal vs Leeds United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Arsenal have a good historical record against Leeds United and have won 53 out of the 127 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Leeds United's 41 victories.
- Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 14 matches against Leeds United in all competitions and have won each of their last six such games.
- Leeds United have lost 10 of their last 12 matches away from home against Arsenal in the Premier League and have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last 14 such games in the competition.
- Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 42 matches at home against newly-promoted teams in the Premier League, with their previous such defeat in the competition coming by a narrow 1-0 margin at the hands of Newcastle United in 2010.
Arsenal vs Leeds United Prediction
Arsenal have an excellent squad at their disposal and have a point to prove going into this game. Riccardo Calafiori scored the winning goal in the Gunners' first game of the league season and will look to make an impact yet again this weekend.
Leeds United can pull off an upset on their day but have their work cut out for them in this fixture. Arsenal are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Leeds United
Arsenal vs Leeds United Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Arsenal to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes