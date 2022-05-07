Arsenal vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips - 8th May 2022

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Leeds United lock horns with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side in a crucial encounter at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.
Arsenal vs Leeds United Preview
Leeds United are currently in 17th place in the Premier League standings and are only a stone's throw away from the relegation zone. The away side suffered a 4-0 defeat against Manchester City last weekend and will need to bounce back in this fixture.
Arsenal, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and face an impending battle with Tottenham Hotspur to secure their top-four finish. The Gunners edged West Ham United to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.
Arsenal vs Leeds United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Arsenal have a good record against Leeds United and have won 50 of the 124 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Leeds' 41 victories.
- Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 11 matches against Leeds United in the Premier League, with their previous defeat coming in 2003.
- Leeds United have not kept a clean sheet in their last 12 away games in the Premier League, with the previous occurence coming in 1993.
- Arsenal have won their last three matches against Leeds United and have not won four consecutive games against the away side in over 84 years.
- Leeds United have kept clean sheets in their last two away games in the Premier League after a run of eight games without a single clean sheet in the competition.
- Leeds have played against the Arsenal five times at the Emirates and have never managed to defeat the Gunners at the stadium.
Arsenal vs Leeds United Prediction
Arsenal have shown tremendous improvement under Mikel Arteta but still have issues to resolve in the coming weeks. The Gunners put in a shift against West Ham United last week and will need a fair share of resolve against desperate opponents.
With Everton hot on their heels, Leeds United face an imminent relegation threat and cannot afford to slip up in this fixture. Arsenal are the better team on paper, however, and hold the upper hand this weekend.
Prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Leeds United
Arsenal vs Leeds United Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Arsenal
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes
Tip 4: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to score - Yes