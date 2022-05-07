Arsenal vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips - 8th May 2022

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Leeds United lock horns with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side in a crucial encounter at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Arsenal vs Leeds United Preview

Leeds United are currently in 17th place in the Premier League standings and are only a stone's throw away from the relegation zone. The away side suffered a 4-0 defeat against Manchester City last weekend and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and face an impending battle with Tottenham Hotspur to secure their top-four finish. The Gunners edged West Ham United to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Arsenal vs Leeds United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have a good record against Leeds United and have won 50 of the 124 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Leeds' 41 victories.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 11 matches against Leeds United in the Premier League, with their previous defeat coming in 2003.

Leeds United have not kept a clean sheet in their last 12 away games in the Premier League, with the previous occurence coming in 1993.

Arsenal have won their last three matches against Leeds United and have not won four consecutive games against the away side in over 84 years.

Leeds United have kept clean sheets in their last two away games in the Premier League after a run of eight games without a single clean sheet in the competition.

Leeds have played against the Arsenal five times at the Emirates and have never managed to defeat the Gunners at the stadium.

Arsenal vs Leeds United Prediction

Arsenal have shown tremendous improvement under Mikel Arteta but still have issues to resolve in the coming weeks. The Gunners put in a shift against West Ham United last week and will need a fair share of resolve against desperate opponents.

Arsenal @Arsenal Behind the scenes... dropping soon Behind the scenes... dropping soon ⏳ https://t.co/OSWdETT9jV

With Everton hot on their heels, Leeds United face an imminent relegation threat and cannot afford to slip up in this fixture. Arsenal are the better team on paper, however, and hold the upper hand this weekend.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Leeds United

$50 Risk-Free Bet + up to $1,000 Deposit Match at DraftKings SB

Arsenal vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Leeds United @LUFC 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁: #LUFC U18s defeated Middlesbrough 4-1 in their final game of the season. Andreucci grabbed a brace, with Coleman and Buchan also adding their names to the scoresheet 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁: #LUFC U18s defeated Middlesbrough 4-1 in their final game of the season. Andreucci grabbed a brace, with Coleman and Buchan also adding their names to the scoresheet https://t.co/mEhBCEt5bI

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to score - Yes

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi