Arsenal vs Leeds United prediction, preview, team news and more | League Cup 2021-22

Arsenal host Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium in the fourth round of the EFL Cup on Tuesday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Despite their slow start to the campaign, Arsenal have hit form recently and are currently on a seven-game unbeaten streak across all competitions.

Mikel Arteta's side will be going into the game off the back of a 3-1 win against Aston Villa last time out. The Gunners should be confident of getting a win against Leeds United on Tuesday.

Leeds United, on the other hand, have been woeful this season and have only won two games throughout the campaign.

Marcelo Bielsa's side were lucky to reach this stage of the competition, having beaten Fulham on penalties in the previous round. They will hope their luck carries into the game against an in-form Arsenal side on Tuesday.

With both sides wanting to progress to the next round, Tuesday's fixture is sure to be a feisty contest.

Arsenal vs Leeds United Head-to-Head

Arsenal have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides and are unbeaten in their last five meetings against Leeds United, winning four of them.

Arsenal beat Leeds United 4-2 the last time the two sides met back in February. A hat-trick from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang along with a goal from Hector Bellerin were enough to secure the three points. Meanwhile, Pascal Struijk and Helder Costa found the back of the net for Leeds United on the night.

Arsenal Form Guide: W-W-D-D-W

Leeds United Form Guide: D-L-W-L-D

Arsenal vs Leeds United Team News

Bamford will be a huge miss for Leeds United

Arsenal

Mikel Arteta is set to ring the changes for Tuesday's fixture, with many of the first-team players expected to be rested. However, Arsenal will be without Kieran Tierney and Granit Xhaka due to injury.

Injured: Kieran Tierney, Granit Xhaka

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Leeds United

Leeds United will have a host of players missing for the game on Tuesday. Junior Firpo is a doubt for the game, while Patrick Bamford, Raphinha, Luke Ayling and Robin Koch are all unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Patrick Bamford, Raphinha, Luke Ayling, Robin Koch

Doubtful: Junior Firpo

Suspended: None

Arsenal vs Leeds United Predicted XI

Arsenal Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Nuno Tavares, Pablo Mari, Rob Holding, Cedric; Mohamed Elneny, Ainsley Maitland-Niles; Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard, Nicolas Pepe; Eddie Nketiah

Leeds United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ilan Meslier; Stuart Dallas, Liam Cooper, Diego Llorente, Jamie Shackleton; Pascal Struijk, Kalvin Phillips; Jack Harrison, Mateusz Klich, Dan James; Rodrigo

Arsenal vs Leeds United Prediction

Given the difference in form between the two sides, it's hard to see Leeds United getting past Arsenal on Tuesday.

We predict Arsenal will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Leeds United

