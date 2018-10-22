×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Arsenal vs Leicester City - 3 key points for the Gunners ahead of the Monday night game

Hrishikesh Anand
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
593   //    22 Oct 2018, 11:24 IST


Arsenal have been in great form recently
Arsenal have been in great form recently

Arsenal face Leicester City away at the King Power Stadium in a Monday night Premier League clash. Arsenal are on a fine run with 9 consecutive wins while Leicester are always a dangerous side to play. Here are 3 aspects of the game to watch out for-

Keeping the run going

Arsenal lost their first two games of the season but following a much improved two months since, sit just 5 points off the top and 3 behind Chelsea in 3rd place. This puts into perspective the massive improvement that the side have experienced following a difficult start to the season. Arsenal have a few more comparatively easier games before a clash with Liverpool and games against Spurs and United later in the month of November.

The Gunners need to maximize their wins against lesser placed sides so that they have a strong claim to finish in the top 4 again. Continuing this rich vein of form might provide an extra edge to the side in terms of confidence in games against top 6 sides, against whom Arsenal have struggled in recent years.

Defensive Improvement

Arsenal's luck has been much talked about despite their winning form. Two months into the season, the defence still isn't entirely convincing despite gradual improvement. Bernd Leno has looked good in goal but injury to Sokratis means that Holding and Mustafi are most likely to start in defence.

A majority of Arsenal fans would like to see a pairing between Sokratis and Holding but with the current injury situation, they will have to settle for the same defense against Fulham. The duo face a difficult task of handling Jamie Vardy's pace and intelligent running but it should be a good test before they face other dangerous sides.

Team Selection

Arsenal's win at Fulham was their best performance of the season. Fulham were terrible defensively but Arsenal's attack looked balanced and in sync at all times. This was also largely due to natural wide players like Iwobi and Mkhitaryan starting in place of Aubameyang and Ramsey.

It will be interesting to see if Emery opts for a similar side or continues to try and fit as many quality players into the starting 11 as possible. Based on form, Iwobi makes a really strong claim to be starting games as the Nigerian has been excellent.

However, Aubameyang and Lacazette are scoring regularly as well and it seems a waste to leave them out of the side. With 3 games in 7 days, rotation will be required as well so the team selection could offer a few surprises.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Leicester City Mesut Ozil Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Unai Emery Premier League Teams
Hrishikesh Anand
CONTRIBUTOR
Writer,tactical analyst, Arsenal FC, Borussia Dortmund Work appeared on Outside Of The Boot, Chance Analytics and others
Premier League 2018/19: Arsenal vs Leicester City, match...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Arsenal's expected lineup against...
RELATED STORY
5 Arsenal players with a point to prove
RELATED STORY
PL 2018/19: Manchester United 2-1 Leicester City; 3 key...
RELATED STORY
Key Takeaways for Manchester United from their game...
RELATED STORY
5 players who won the EPL with more than one club
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 2-1 Leicester City: 5 Talking Points...
RELATED STORY
3 key Manchester United players who will line up against...
RELATED STORY
Manchester Utd vs Leicester City - 3 Talking points 
RELATED STORY
What if: Roman Abramovich never bought Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 10
27 Oct BRI WOL 07:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
27 Oct FUL AFC 07:30 PM Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth
27 Oct LIV CAR 07:30 PM Liverpool vs Cardiff City
27 Oct SOU NEW 07:30 PM Southampton vs Newcastle
27 Oct WAT HUD 07:30 PM Watford vs Huddersfield Town
27 Oct LEI WES 10:00 PM Leicester City vs West Ham
28 Oct BUR CHE 07:00 PM Burnley vs Chelsea
28 Oct CRY ARS 07:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
28 Oct MAN EVE 09:30 PM Manchester United vs Everton
30 Oct TOT MAN 01:30 AM Tottenham vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us