Arsenal vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th August 2022

Arsenal are back in action with another Premier League fixture this weekend as they take on Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City side in an important encounter at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Arsenal vs Leicester City Preview

Leicester City are currently in 11th place in the Premier League standings and have not made the best of starts to their season. The Foxes were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by Brentford in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive in recent weeks. The North London outfit eased past Crystal Palace by a 2-0 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Arsenal vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have an impressive record against Leicester City and have won 70 out of the 148 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to the Foxes' 33 victories.

Arsenal have won their last three matches against Leicester City in the Premier League, scoring seven goals and conceding only one in the process.

Leicester City have won only one of their last 25 Premier League matches away from home and have lost more away games against Arsenal than they have against any other opponent.

Arsenal have suffered defeat in six of their last 12 matches in the Premier League in August and have not started their league campaigns well in recent years.

Leicester City have kept only one clean sheet in their last 26 Premier League games away from home, with their previous clean sheet coming against Burnley against March.

Arsenal have started their Premier League campaign with two victories on only six occasions, and have not secured consecutive victories with clean sheets since the 1971-72 campaign.

Arsenal vs Leicester City Prediction

Arsenal have grown in stature under Mikel Arteta and have assembled an impressive squad this season. Gabriel Jesus did not find the back of the net last week and will look to score his first Premier League goal for Arsenal this weekend.

Leicester City struggled to contain Brentford last week and face an uphill battle in this fixture. Arsenal are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Leicester City

Arsenal vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Gabriel Jesus to score - Yes

