Arsenal vs Leicester City prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2019-20

Mikel Arteta's Gunners play host to Brendan Rodgers' Foxes in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

This result of this match could go a long way in ensuring that the race for Champions League spots stays alive.

Arsenal have enjoyed a good run of form since the turn of the year

A resurgent Arsenal are set to host a misfiring Leicester City as Premier League action returns to the Emirates on Tuesday night.

The Gunners looked doomed under Unai Emery and were on the verge of a collapse until the Spaniard was sacked. Former Arsenal legend Mikel Arteta left the luxuries of former Premier League champions Manchester City for the Gunners' head coach job.

He took over late in December, and after a slow start, he appears to have done a superb job. Although performances left a fair bit to be desired at the beginning, Arsenal finally seem to be gathering some momentum.

They've won seven league fixtures in 2020 so far. Arteta has only two losses to his name since the turn of the year, both of which came after the restart. They're currently seventh on the Premier League table with 49 points from 33 games.

Foxes legend Jamie Vardy returned to goalscoring form after a superb brace

Brendan Rodgers' Foxes have undoubtedly had a better season this year having battled their way to third place. However, their campaign has been a strange one. Rodgers' men began with a superb run of results and won 12 out of their first 16 Premier League fixtures. They looked set for a top-three spot at the very least.

Since then, though, it hasn't been smooth sailing at all. Leicester have lost more league fixtures (five) than they've won (four) in 2020. As a consequence, they have a fight on their hands to maintain their top-four spot.

Arsenal vs Leicester City Head-to-Head

Leicester's star duo tormented Arsenal last time around

Arsenal are certainly the team with more momentum heading into this clash. The fact that it's a home game only makes it a better platform for their team to thrive on. Arteta's men are on a streak of three Premier League wins on the spin since the restart, since the loss to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Their remarkable win away at Wolves was a statement result from this much-improved Arsenal side.

Arsenal have seen an upturn in their form

Similarly, Leicester's win against Crystal Palace was an important one for them as it was their first victory since the restart. They drew the first two games and lost to Everton, leading to further pressure from Champions League hopefuls. Chelsea, Manchester United and a handful of sides are aiming for European football and hope to dislodge the Foxes.

The Gunners travelled to the King Power Stadium in November only to be outfoxed by Leicester. They lost 2-0 and were played off the park by Rodgers' men, and it was a wake-up call for Arsenal.

Arsenal Form Guide: WLLWWW

Leicester City Form Guide: LWDDLW

Arsenal vs Leicester City Team News

The Foxes' creator-in-chief Maddison could miss out

Mikel Arteta has a lengthy list of absentees ahead of the game. Bernd Leno, Gabriel Martinelli, Pablo Mari and Calum Chambers are all out with serious injuries. Nicolas Pepe missed the previous game due to personal reasons, and it is unclear whether he will be available for selection.

Matteo Guendouzi's situation is up in the air as well and hasn't featured for 'squad management reasons' since the loss to Brighton. Mesut Ozil will have to pass a late fitness test to be in contention for a spot against Leicester.

The Foxes are not without a few absentees of their own either. Ricardo Pereira and Daniel Amartey are out of the fixture due to long-term injuries.

James Maddison, Ayoze Perez and Ben Chilwell are all doubts for the game and require late fitness tests ahead of the game. Chilwell's injury could, however, prove to be more severe than the rest as it was an Achilles issue.

Arsenal vs Leicester City Predicted XI

Arsenal Predicted XI (3-4-3): Emi Martinez; Shkodran Mustafi, David Luiz, Sead Kolasinac; Hector Bellerin, Dani Ceballos, Granit Xhaka, Kieran Tierney; Bukayo Saka, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Leicester City Predicted XI (4-4-2): Kasper Schmeichel; James Justin, Jonny Evans, Caglar Soyuncu, Christian Fuchs; Ayoze Perez, Wilfried Ndidi, Youri Tielemans, Harvey Barnes; Kelechi Iheanacho, Jamie Vardy

Arsenal vs Leicester City Prediction

Aubameyang got off the mark after the restart with a brace against Norwich City

Several Arsenal players have played reamrkably bett on their turf and their record speaks for itself. The Gunners have lost just three league games all season at the Emirates Stadium and have won eight. This, coupled with unfortunate injuries such as those to Chilwell and Pereira, could hamper the Foxes' chances of a positive result.

The Foxes have lost six games on the road have just one away win since New Year's Day. That run could continue as they face a tricky test of their Champions League credentials at the Emirates.

Predicted Score: Arsenal 2-1 Leicester City