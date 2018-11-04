Arsenal vs Liverpool: 4 things learned | Premier League 2018-19

The Gunners finished the match with 62 percent of ball possession

Arsenal drew with Liverpool 1-1 in a crucial EPL match at the Emirates stadium on Saturday. James Milner put Liverpool ahead in the 61st minute with a strike from outside the Arsenal penalty box, after goalkeeper Bernd Leno had come out of goal to parry a cross.

Arsenal equalised via a brilliant Alexandre Lacazette strike in the 82nd minute of the match. Liverpool now have 27 points from 11 matches, while Arsenal have 23 from same number of matches.

Liverpool dominated the match in the first half, and had a goal wrongly disallowed for offside. On another occasion, Virgil Van Dijk hit the post with a header.

Arsenal came back into the match gradually, as their midfield began to play slick passing football, and decisively won the battle against the Liverpool midfield. The Gunners finished the match with 62 percent of ball possession.

Liverpool started with their customary 4-3-3 formation, and were mainly reliant on long balls played from their own half to the wingers, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. After scoring the goal, Liverpool adopted a 4-4-2 formation, with Mane dropping down to left midfield, and Salah and Firmino playing as the 2 forwards.

Arsenal on the other hand, played a 4-2-3-1 formation, and their 2 defensive midfielders, Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira, were particularly impressive. Lets take a look at 4 observations from the match.

#1 Virgil van Dijk is a solid centre back

He had the likes of Henrik Mkhitaryan and Lacazette under constant surveillance

Van Dijk had a wonderful match, and was the man of the match, in the opinion of yours truly. He has great anticipation, positional sense, and is a clean tackler. Therefore, he does not usually have to go into a rough challenge to win the ball, and it negates the possibility of a penalty for the opposition.

He had the likes of Henrik Mkhitaryan and Lacazette under constant surveillance, and although Gomez, Liverpool’s other centre back, was given a tough time by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the first half, Van Dijk remained solid throughout the match.

This is only his 2nd season with Liverpool, and Van Dijk has already become a very important player in their set-up. He also has a very good header on him, and was Liverpool’s most potent attacking threat from set pieces. With a little luck, he would have scored with a header, but it hit the Arsenal post.

