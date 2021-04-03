Arsenal vs Liverpool 5 players to watch out for | Premier League 2020-21 

Arsenal will welcome Liverpool to the Emirates for the biggest clash in the Premier League this weekend.

Both sides are in need of all three points for markedly different reasons. Arsenal need the win to boost their flailing hopes of securing European qualification, while Liverpool's chances of making the top four would be severely diminished if they fail to get a victory in the capital.

Despite failing to reach the heights expected off them this season, Jurgen Klopp's side are still one of the best in the business. The current Liverpool players can almost single-handedly decide the outcome of this fixture if they perform at the levels expected of them.

The same applies to Arsenal, who still have a number of elite players who have unfortunately failed to reach the heights expected.

Ahead of what will be the 233rd iteration of one of England's most classic rivalries, we shall be having a rundown of five players to watch out for when two Premier League giants collide.

#5 Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal)

Lacazette has been i fine form for Arsenal since Boxing Say

Alexandre Lacazette has been largely inconsistent since joining Arsenal from Olympique Lyon in 2017.

However, the 29-year-old is arguably playing his best football in north London at the moment, leading to calls for an extension of his current contract.

Lacazette has scored eight goals and assisted two in 14 games since Boxing Day and was the chief instigator in Arsenal's thrilling 3-3 draw with West Ham where they came back from three goals down to snatch a point late on.

With the Frenchman in this form, Liverpool defenders will have to be at their best to keep him quiet.

#4 Diogo Jota (Liverpool)

Diogo Jota has scored six league goals for Liverpool

Diogo Jota was one of the standout performers for Liverpool in attack before an unfortunate knee injury in December ruled him out for almost three months.

In his absence, the Reds huffed and puffed, but Jota's return has helped add another dimension to the Liverpool attack.

The 24-year-old scored the winning goal against his former side Wolverhampton Wanderers before the international break. He followed that up by scoring two goals for his country Portugal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

With Roberto Firmino still struggling for form and fitness, Diogo Jota will be charged with leading the Liverpool line and his fine run in front of goal could see him cause problems for the Arsenal backline.

