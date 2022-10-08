Arsenal vs Liverpool: 5 players to watch out for | Premier League 2022-23

Arsenal host Liverpool in the Premier League this weekend. The Gunners are currently at the top of the Premier League table with 21 points from eight games.
Arsenal have won seven out of eight Premier League games this season, and will be looking to maintain their consistency after a 3-0 win against Bodø/Glimt in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, October 6.
Liverpool, on the other hand, have struggled to find consistency this season. They are currently ninth in the Premier League table after seven games.
Without further ado, let's look at five players to watch out for in this clash on Sunday:
#5 Granit Xhaka (Arsenal)
The 30-year-old has been brilliant for Arsenal in midfield this season, and his resurgence has shaped the outlook in midfield. Xhaka has two goals and three assists in the Premier League this season.
His performances have been outstanding in recent times as he won the Gunners Player of the Month for September 2022.
It will be interesting to see if he maintains his fine form in the match against Liverpool.
#4 Mohammed Salah (Liverpool)
Despite his dip in form, Salah will still be one of the players to watch out for in this match because of his goal scoring ability.
The Egyptian matched Thierry Henry's UEFA Champions League goalscoring tally in Liverpool's 2-0 win over Rangers.
Salah has two goals and three assists in seven Premier League games this.
Given his level of expertise and pace on the right flank, he is not a player to be overlooked and will be key for Liverpool against the Gunners.
#3 Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)
The 21-year-old has been brilliant on the left for his club this season and his creativity has helped his team claim top spot in the table. Martinelli has three goals and one assist in the Premier League so far this season. He has also completed the most take-ons in the Premier League this season.
The Brazilian has completed 20 dribbles, the highest number of dribbles completed by a player in the Premier League so far this season.
Martinelli's impressive numbers make him one of the players to watch out for against Liverpool.
#2 Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)
The Brazilian has arguably been the most in-form Liverpool player this season and his presence in attack has been significant for his team. Firmino has five goals and three assists in the Premier League so far this season.
The 31-year-old has scored more goals against Arsenal than any other team that he has faced in his last seven years in the Premier League.
Firmino's numbers against Arsenal make him one of the players to watch out for in this match. He has a strong case to start up front for Liverpool on Sunday.
#1 Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal)
The 25-year-old is the Gunners' most outstanding attacker in the Premier League so far. Jesus has five goals and three assists in the Premier League so far this season.
The Brazilian has been directly involved in more goals than any other player in the team, and he's also the Gunners' current top scorer.
Fans will be looking forward to the attacking battle between Jesus and his fellow Brazilian compatriot Firmino.
Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Liverpool and other EPL GW 10 fixtures! Click here