Arsenal vs Liverpool: 5 players to watch out for | Premier League 2022-23

Arsenal host Liverpool in the Premier League this weekend. The Gunners are currently at the top of the Premier League table with 21 points from eight games.

Arsenal have won seven out of eight Premier League games this season, and will be looking to maintain their consistency after a 3-0 win against Bodø/Glimt in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, October 6.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have struggled to find consistency this season. They are currently ninth in the Premier League table after seven games.

Without further ado, let's look at five players to watch out for in this clash on Sunday:

#5 Granit Xhaka (Arsenal)

Granit Xhaka - Premier League 2022-23

The 30-year-old has been brilliant for Arsenal in midfield this season, and his resurgence has shaped the outlook in midfield. Xhaka has two goals and three assists in the Premier League this season.

GOAL News @GoalNews Granit Xhaka has done an amazing job rebuilding his relationship with the Arsenal fans Granit Xhaka has done an amazing job rebuilding his relationship with the Arsenal fans 👏

His performances have been outstanding in recent times as he won the Gunners Player of the Month for September 2022.

It will be interesting to see if he maintains his fine form in the match against Liverpool.

#4 Mohammed Salah (Liverpool)

Liverpool FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

Despite his dip in form, Salah will still be one of the players to watch out for in this match because of his goal scoring ability.

The Egyptian matched Thierry Henry's UEFA Champions League goalscoring tally in Liverpool's 2-0 win over Rangers.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Mo Salah has matched Thierry Henry's Champions League goal tally for Arsenal in 18 fewer games Mo Salah has matched Thierry Henry's Champions League goal tally for Arsenal in 18 fewer games 👏 https://t.co/eDPIlQ55Nd

Salah has two goals and three assists in seven Premier League games this.

Given his level of expertise and pace on the right flank, he is not a player to be overlooked and will be key for Liverpool against the Gunners.

Liverpool FC News @LivEchoLFC



liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football… 'We need him' - Jurgen Klopp explains how Liverpool can get more out of Mohamed Salah 'We need him' - Jurgen Klopp explains how Liverpool can get more out of Mohamed Salahliverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football…

#3 Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)

Gabriel Martinelli - Premier League 2022-23

The 21-year-old has been brilliant on the left for his club this season and his creativity has helped his team claim top spot in the table. Martinelli has three goals and one assist in the Premier League so far this season. He has also completed the most take-ons in the Premier League this season.

Squawka @Squawka Gabriel Martinelli is the only player to complete 15+ take-ons and create 15+ chances in the Premier League this season. 🥵 Gabriel Martinelli is the only player to complete 15+ take-ons and create 15+ chances in the Premier League this season. 🥵

The Brazilian has completed 20 dribbles, the highest number of dribbles completed by a player in the Premier League so far this season.

ً @JokDut25

Gabriel Martinelli We have the best Brazilian winger this season.Gabriel Martinelli We have the best Brazilian winger this season.Gabriel Martinelli 👏 https://t.co/ZOAiymE5pR

Martinelli's impressive numbers make him one of the players to watch out for against Liverpool.

Roberto Firmino - Premier League

The Brazilian has arguably been the most in-form Liverpool player this season and his presence in attack has been significant for his team. Firmino has five goals and three assists in the Premier League so far this season.

Squawka @Squawka



◎ 3 games

◉ 5 goals

◉ 3 assists



Anfield icon. Roberto Firmino has been directly involved in more Premier League home goals (8) than any other player this season:◎ 3 games◉ 5 goals◉ 3 assistsAnfield icon. Roberto Firmino has been directly involved in more Premier League home goals (8) than any other player this season:◎ 3 games◉ 5 goals◉ 3 assistsAnfield icon. 🏠 https://t.co/D60CyW9xfz

The 31-year-old has scored more goals against Arsenal than any other team that he has faced in his last seven years in the Premier League.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Roberto Firmino has scored more goals against Arsenal than any other club in the Premier League during his seven-year stay at Anfield.



Roberto Firmino has scored more goals against Arsenal than any other club in the Premier League during his seven-year stay at Anfield. #lfc [talksport] 📊 Roberto Firmino has scored more goals against Arsenal than any other club in the Premier League during his seven-year stay at Anfield. #lfc [talksport] https://t.co/zD77QuLcP7

Firmino's numbers against Arsenal make him one of the players to watch out for in this match. He has a strong case to start up front for Liverpool on Sunday.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



talksport.com/football/12122… Roberto Firmino is expected to be the main man again against Arsenal #LFC Roberto Firmino is expected to be the main man again against Arsenal #LFCtalksport.com/football/12122…

#1 Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal)

Gabriel Jesus - Premier League 2022-23

The 25-year-old is the Gunners' most outstanding attacker in the Premier League so far. Jesus has five goals and three assists in the Premier League so far this season.

Football Factly @FootballFactly Gabriel Jesus stats in the Premier league since joining Arsenal:



8 games

5 goals

3 assists

🤝🏽 8 G/A in 8 Games Gabriel Jesus stats in the Premier league since joining Arsenal:8 games5 goals3 assists🤝🏽 8 G/A in 8 Games 🇧🇷 Gabriel Jesus stats in the Premier league since joining Arsenal:👕 8 games⚽ 5 goals🎯 3 assists🤝🏽 8 G/A in 8 Games https://t.co/ERqrTSNxd5

The Brazilian has been directly involved in more goals than any other player in the team, and he's also the Gunners' current top scorer.

Squawka @Squawka



◎ 10 games

◎ 5 goals

◉ 4 assists



Dancing through defenders. Gabriel Jesus has been directly involved in more goals than any other Arsenal player this season:◎ 10 games◎ 5 goals◉ 4 assistsDancing through defenders. Gabriel Jesus has been directly involved in more goals than any other Arsenal player this season:◎ 10 games◎ 5 goals◉ 4 assistsDancing through defenders. 🇧🇷 https://t.co/TDeqnYgSu5

Fans will be looking forward to the attacking battle between Jesus and his fellow Brazilian compatriot Firmino.

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Liverpool and other EPL GW 10 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes