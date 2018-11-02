Arsenal vs Liverpool: Match preview, Arsenal's probable line-up | Premier League 2018-19

Unai Emery's men will next host Liverpool who are second on the table

The Gunners were unable to secure their 12th consecutive victory in all competitions after a draw with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Roy Hodgson's mean successfully stopped their winning run, and Arsenal were lucky to have gotten away with a point.

Unai Emery's men will next host Liverpool who are second on the table, and remain unbeaten in the league. As compared to Liverpool, The Gunners had lesser time to rest due to their involvement in the Carabao Cup. The team got back to winning ways, and Emery opted to rest many of his key players ahead of Saturday's clash.

The Reds' defence has significantly improved this season, and they have conceded only four goals. Meanwhile, Arsenal are suffering from defensive lapses, and like Liverpool last season, the North London club is conceding goals far too easily.

Against lethal attackers such as Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, and Roberto Firmino, Arsenal could collapse at the Emirates. As Paul Merson said, the Gunners could be punished heavily by Jurgen Klopp's men. If that were to be the case, it will mark the first defeat since Arsenal lost to Chelsea back in August.

Regardless of how the game pans out, there are still plenty of positives for The Gunners. They may no longer be on a winning run, but both sides have been unbeaten for a long period of time.

It will be exciting to watch how the game goes, and whether the likes of Mesut Ozil, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as well as Alexandre Lacazette can perform in a big game like this. Here is how The Gunners could line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation when they host Liverpool.

Goalkeeper: Bernd Leno

Leno has proven to be a better keeper than Cech so far

The German keeper has hardly put a foot wrong forward since replacing Cech between the sticks. Leno did not start the match when Arsenal played Blackpool, and in that match Petr Cech almost caused his side to concede early in the second half due to his own mistake.

Although Leno failed to keep a clean sheet over the weekend, it was clearly not his fault for being unable to save the penalties. The keeper is quickly establishing the fact that he should be the first choice keeper for Arsenal. Emery is likely to go with Leno in goal, observing how he performs against a big club.

Right-back: Stephan Lichtsteiner

Lichtsteiner will play if Bellerin misses out

There is no word on when Hector Bellerin will return from his injury, and that could see Lichtsteiner take his place at right-back against Liverpool. The Swiss defender scored his first goal for the club during the midweek match, and he is looking more and more comfortable.

However, his lack of pace could be a problem when it comes to handling Liverpool's counter-attacks. Arsenal may count on his experience to secure a positive result.

Centre-back: Rob Holding

Holding has no reason to be dropped

Holding has done everything he can to ascertain that he should be in the starting eleven. Since replacing Sokratis in the line-up, the centre-back has worked tirelessly to ensure that his side does not concede. Although they have still failed to keep a clean sheet, the young defender has absolutely given everything.

He is good in the air, and surely should be picked to face The Reds.

Centre-back: Sokratis

Sokratis should start ahead of Mustafi

Sokratis should be made to partner Holding when Arsenal faces Liverpool. Shkodran Mustafi did little to justify his position in the starting eleven during the match against The Eagles last weekend. His reckless challenge gifted Crystal Palace the penalty which resulted in his side conceding right before the break.

However, Sokratis' lack of pace could mean that Liverpool's quick attackers may catch Arsenal on the counter with ease.

Left-back: Sead Kolasinac

Kolasinac may play against The Reds on Saturday

Kolasinac has returned to training, and could start as a left-back in lieu of Nacho Monreal. Granit Xhaka has temporarily taken the role of a left fullback, but the defensive midfielder has not looked comfortable in the position.

Hopefully both him and Lichtsteiner would be able to cope with Klopp's wingers, and be able to find opportunities to help their side going forward.

Defensive midfielder: Lucas Torreira

Torreira has been one of the most important players at the club

Since he was integrated into the starting eleven, the Uruguay midfielder is yet to lose a match. Torreira is proving to be one of the positive buys in Arsenal's previous transfer window, and there is certainly no reason to leave him on the bench against Liverpool.

It will be an aggressive midfield battle between both clubs, and Torreira has to be the link between defence and attack.

Defensive midfielder: Granit Xhaka

Xhaka could return to the midfield if Kolasinac plays

While the Swiss scored a stunning free-kick for his side, he also gave away the second penalty over the weekend. In the early stages of the season, he struggled when playing alongside Matteo Guendouzi.

However, since he partnered Torreira, things have started to go well for the duo. Xhaka has to keep calm and ensure he does not involve himself in rash challenges.

Left winger: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Aubameyang has been scoring a huge number of goals for his club

Aubameyang has been giving his best and scoring on a consistent basis for his club. He did suffer from a short period of goal drought at the early stages of the season, but he has since regained his form and has one of the highest shot conversion rates.

There is no doubt that he will play against Liverpool in the starting eleven.

Central midfielder: Aaron Ramsey

Ramsey could start despite failing to impress in recent games

Ramsey has not been putting up his best performances in recent games. Fans have seen better from him, but nonetheless, he remains an important player for the club. There are rumours that he could join Liverpool when his contract at the Emirates expires in the summer.

For now, Ramsey will have to play his best to attract the attention of his potential suitors. The Welshman has the capability of running into spaces to score for his club. Most importantly, he has to communicate with the rest of his team to ensure that they do not lose possession in dangerous areas.

Right winger: Mesut Ozil

Ozil will face a stern test against his opponents

Ozil was given a rest when Arsenal hosted Blackpool. His sub-par performance against Crystal Palace was criticised by many, and now it remains to be seen whether he can impress when his club faces The Reds.

Ozil has to get into the momentum of winning, and be heavily involved in all the action just like how he was against Leicester City. It will not be easy to get past Klopp's team, but the German midfielder has to try. His creativity and intelligence could be the difference between the two sides.

Striker: Alexandre Lacazette

Lacazette will have to work well with Aubameyang when they play against Liverpool

The striker was criticised for not being sharp over the weekend. However, the Frenchman works tirelessly every single game, and there is little reason to drop him.

His partnership with Aubameyang can at times be so efficient that opponents are unable to stop them. Emery will have to count on the duo if The Gunners are targeting all 3 points.