Arsenal vs Liverpool: Match preview, predicted line-up for Arsenal | Premier League 2018-19

Ajayendra Rudraraju FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Preview 1.29K // 03 Nov 2018, 19:15 IST

The Gunners' top-four credentials will be put to test

Arsenal’s winning run came to a halt last week when Luka Milivojević's spot kicks secured a much needed point for the desperately goal-shy Crystal Palace last week. After the opening two premier league games, The Gunners have had a stellar run of form, resulting in back to back wins in all competitions.

The Gunners' top-four credentials will be put to test today when they play Liverpool who have so far remained unbeaten in the league. Arsenal games against the Merseyside giants have always been entertaining for neutrals, and this one is going to be no different, with both managers, Jurgen Klopp and Unai Emery, known to prefer playing attacking football.

Here is how The Gunners’ starting XI is expected to look like.

Goalkeeper

Leno has surpassed Petr Cech as the first choice goalkeeper

Bernd Leno has now emerged as the first choice goalkeeper for The Gunners. The German stopper’s ability to play from the back puts him above the veteran Petr Cech in the pecking order.

Cech’s last outing in the Carabao cup illustrates the fact that the German goalie is in line to start against Liverpool.

Defence

Mustafi will be hoping to avoid making mistakes against Liverpool

Rob Holding is likely to retain his starting spot alongside Shkodran Mustafi, who gave away a penalty against Crystal Palace. Sokratis is likely to remain on the sidelines with his fitness being assessed before the game.

Kolasinac is likely to start if deemed fit for the game

The uncertainty over the availability of the first choice fullbacks will be a major cause of concern for Unai Emery.

Hector Bellerin, Sead Kolasinac and Nacho Monreal are all being assessed by the Arsenal medical staff. Given the fact that Bellerin and Kolasinac have trained with the first team yesterday, they are likely going to start with the veteran Stephan Lichtsteiner available to deputise if needed.

Midfield

Xhaka is likely to be restored to his preferred position at the centre of the park

Lucas Torreira and Granit Xhaka are the first choice midfielders for Emery’s team, and this game is going to be no different unless Xhaka’s services are needed at left-back.

Given how well Wilfred Zaha exploited Xhaka’s lack of pace last week, and with Matteo Guendouzi sitting out the game due to suspension, Emery might look for other options at left-back, with the Swiss international playing alongside Torreira.

Mesut Ozil is likely to lead The Gunners against Liverpool

Mesut Ozil has emerged as a first-choice #10 and skipper for The Gunners. The German will be looking to exert more influence on the game, unlike last time out against Crystal Palace, where he was relatively quiet.

Attack

Lacazette will be hoping to have a field day

Alexandre Lacazette’s display against Crystal Palace has come in for sharp criticism from his boss, and he would be raring to prove his worth against Liverpool.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alex Iwobi will look to run at the Liverpool defence with every given opportunity on the flanks.