Arsenal vs Liverpool: Match Preview, Team News, Probable Lineup, Form Guide, Prediction | Premier League 2018/19
In the biggest match of the weekend title favourites, Liverpool will hope to maintain their unbeaten start to their Premier League campaign when they face off against an in-form Arsenal side on Saturday at the Emirates.
The last time Unai Emery and Jurgen Klopp clashed against each other the Merseysiders let down a 1-0 lead at halftime to lose 3-1 to Sevilla in what proved to be one of the best Europa Cup Final in recent times.
The poor form of Arsenal against top six teams is sure to provide Liverpool with some confidence while the alarming rate of goals scored by the Londoners will be a point of concern for the 18-time champions.
Arsenal vs Liverpool: Kick-off information
Date: 3rd November 2018
Time: 18:30 (local time), 23:00 (IST)
Venue: Emirates
Livestream: Hotstar
Arsenal vs Liverpool: Team News
The home side is expected to take a late fitness test on full-back Hector Bellerin while defenders Nacho Monreal, Saed Kolasniac, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Laurent Koscielny and Sokratis Papastathopoulos are all out injured.
Egyptian midfielder Mohammed Elneny will also miss out with injury while Matteo Guendozi will sit this one out with suspension. The visitors will be without captain Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and long-time absentee Alex Oxlade Chamberlain.
Arsenal vs Liverpool: Probable Line-up
Arsenal: Leno, Lichtsteiner, Mustafi, Holding, Jenkinson, Torreira, Xhaka, Iwobi, Ozil, Aubameyang, Lacazette
Liverpool: Alisson, Robertson, Van Dijk, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Mane, Shaqiri, Salah, Firmino
Arsenal vs Liverpool: Form Guide
Last 5 competitive matches:
Arsenal: W-D-W-W-W
Liverpool: W-W-W-D-L
Arsenal vs Liverpool: Head to Head
Arsenal: 78 wins
Liverpool: 86 wins
Draw: 60
Arsenal vs Liverpool: Prediction
The match is sure to enthral the fans with both the teams playing high-intensity football. The alarming rate second-half goals scored by the Arsenal side is sure to worry Jurgen Klopp and his side while the return of form to last season Golden Boot winner Mo Salah is sure to lighten it up for the German.
The match seems to be very tight to decide a winner with both the teams likely to cancel out each other.
Prediction: Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool