×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Match Preview, Team News, Probable Lineup, Form Guide, Prediction | Premier League 2018/19

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Preview
939   //    02 Nov 2018, 23:41 IST

Will Unai Emery be the first manager to beat Liverpool in the league this season?
Will Unai Emery be the first manager to beat Liverpool in the league this season?

In the biggest match of the weekend title favourites, Liverpool will hope to maintain their unbeaten start to their Premier League campaign when they face off against an in-form Arsenal side on Saturday at the Emirates.

The last time Unai Emery and Jurgen Klopp clashed against each other the Merseysiders let down a 1-0 lead at halftime to lose 3-1 to Sevilla in what proved to be one of the best Europa Cup Final in recent times.

The poor form of Arsenal against top six teams is sure to provide Liverpool with some confidence while the alarming rate of goals scored by the Londoners will be a point of concern for the 18-time champions.

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Kick-off information

Date: 3rd November 2018

Time: 18:30 (local time), 23:00 (IST)

Venue: Emirates

Livestream: Hotstar

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Team News

The full-back is expected to undergo a late fitness test.
The full-back is expected to undergo a late fitness test.

The home side is expected to take a late fitness test on full-back Hector Bellerin while defenders Nacho Monreal, Saed Kolasniac, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Laurent Koscielny and Sokratis Papastathopoulos are all out injured.

Egyptian midfielder Mohammed Elneny will also miss out with injury while Matteo Guendozi will sit this one out with suspension. The visitors will be without captain Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and long-time absentee Alex Oxlade Chamberlain. 

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Probable Line-up

Arsenal: Leno, Lichtsteiner, Mustafi, Holding, Jenkinson, Torreira, Xhaka, Iwobi, Ozil, Aubameyang, Lacazette

Liverpool: Alisson, Robertson, Van Dijk, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Mane, Shaqiri, Salah, Firmino

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Form Guide

Last 5 competitive matches:

Arsenal: W-D-W-W-W

Liverpool: W-W-W-D-L

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Head to Head

Arsenal: 78 wins

Liverpool: 86 wins

Draw: 60

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Prediction

The match is sure to enthral the fans with both the teams playing high-intensity football. The alarming rate second-half goals scored by the Arsenal side is sure to worry Jurgen Klopp and his side while the return of form to last season Golden Boot winner Mo Salah is sure to lighten it up for the German.

The match seems to be very tight to decide a winner with both the teams likely to cancel out each other.

Prediction: Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Liverpool Football Mesut Ozil Mohamed Salah Jurgen Klopp Unai Emery
Varun Nair
ANALYST
Premier League 2018/19: Match previews and predictions...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Southampton: Match Preview, Team News,...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Arsenal will defeat Liverpool on Saturday
RELATED STORY
Arsenal vs Liverpool: Match preview, Arsenal's probable...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 3 reasons why Liverpool will beat...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove...
RELATED STORY
3 Things to watch out for when Arsenal meet Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Fans eagerly awaiting Arsenal-Liverpool clash
RELATED STORY
4 things Arsenal must do to defeat Liverpool | Premier...
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Are Arsenal title contenders already?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 11
Today AFC MAN 06:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United
Today CAR LEI 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Leicester City
Today EVE BRI 08:30 PM Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Today NEW WAT 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Watford
Today WES BUR 08:30 PM West Ham vs Burnley
Today ARS LIV 11:00 PM Arsenal vs Liverpool
Tomorrow WOL TOT 01:15 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham
Tomorrow MAN SOU 08:30 PM Manchester City vs Southampton
Tomorrow CHE CRY 09:30 PM Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
06 Nov HUD FUL 01:30 AM Huddersfield Town vs Fulham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us