Arsenal vs Liverpool: Match Preview, Team News, Probable Lineup, Form Guide, Prediction | Premier League 2018/19

Will Unai Emery be the first manager to beat Liverpool in the league this season?

In the biggest match of the weekend title favourites, Liverpool will hope to maintain their unbeaten start to their Premier League campaign when they face off against an in-form Arsenal side on Saturday at the Emirates.

The last time Unai Emery and Jurgen Klopp clashed against each other the Merseysiders let down a 1-0 lead at halftime to lose 3-1 to Sevilla in what proved to be one of the best Europa Cup Final in recent times.

The poor form of Arsenal against top six teams is sure to provide Liverpool with some confidence while the alarming rate of goals scored by the Londoners will be a point of concern for the 18-time champions.

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Kick-off information

Date: 3rd November 2018

Time: 18:30 (local time), 23:00 (IST)

Venue: Emirates

Livestream: Hotstar

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Team News

The full-back is expected to undergo a late fitness test.

The home side is expected to take a late fitness test on full-back Hector Bellerin while defenders Nacho Monreal, Saed Kolasniac, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Laurent Koscielny and Sokratis Papastathopoulos are all out injured.

Egyptian midfielder Mohammed Elneny will also miss out with injury while Matteo Guendozi will sit this one out with suspension. The visitors will be without captain Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and long-time absentee Alex Oxlade Chamberlain.

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Probable Line-up

Arsenal: Leno, Lichtsteiner, Mustafi, Holding, Jenkinson, Torreira, Xhaka, Iwobi, Ozil, Aubameyang, Lacazette

Liverpool: Alisson, Robertson, Van Dijk, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Mane, Shaqiri, Salah, Firmino

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Form Guide

Last 5 competitive matches:

Arsenal: W-D-W-W-W

Liverpool: W-W-W-D-L

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Head to Head

Arsenal: 78 wins

Liverpool: 86 wins

Draw: 60

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Prediction

The match is sure to enthral the fans with both the teams playing high-intensity football. The alarming rate second-half goals scored by the Arsenal side is sure to worry Jurgen Klopp and his side while the return of form to last season Golden Boot winner Mo Salah is sure to lighten it up for the German.

The match seems to be very tight to decide a winner with both the teams likely to cancel out each other.

Prediction: Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool