Arsenal vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips - 16th March 2022

The Premier League is back in action with another massive fixture this week as Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool lock horns with a resurgent Arsenal side at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

Arsenal vs Liverpool Preview

Liverpool are currently in second place in the Premier League standings and will likely give reigning champions Manchester City a run for their money this season. The Merseyside giants defeated Brighton & Hove Albion by a comfortable 2-0 margin over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this match.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have exceeded expectations under Mikel Arteta so far. The Gunners edged Leicester City to a crucial 2-0 victory in their previous game and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Arsenal vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

`Liverpool have a good record against Arsenal and have won 93 out of 226 matches played betwen the two teams, as opposed to the Gunners' 83 victories.

Arsenal have won only one of their last 18 matches against Liverpool, with their previous victory against the Merseyside outfit coming in 2020.

Arsenal have a poor recent record against Liverpool and have failed to find the back of the net in their last five matches against Jurgen Klopp's outfit.

Arsenal are unbeaten in all eight of their Premier League midweek games played at the Emirates Stadium under Mikel Arteta and have also defeated Liverpool in one of these fixtures.

Liverpool have won their last two Premier League away games against Arsenal and have never defeated the Gunners in three consecutive away games.

Arsenal have won five games on the trot in the Premier League, while Liverpoo come into this game on an eight-match winning run.

Arsenal vs Liverpool Prediction

Liverpool have excelled under Jurgen Klopp and have overcome their early-season slump. The Reds are only three points behind Manchester City and cannot afford to drop points this week.

Arsenal are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset this week and have a point to prove going into this match. Both teams are fairly evenly matched at the moment and could share the spoils on Wednesday.

Prediction: Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool

Arsenal vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4 - Mohamed Salah to score - Yes

