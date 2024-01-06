Arsenal vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th January 2024

Arsenal and Liverpool will lock horns at the Emirates on Sunday in the most high-profile encounter of the third round of the FA Cup.

Arsenal conceded a second successive defeat in the Premier League last weekend. Thanks to goals from Raul Jimenez and Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Fulham came from behind to beat the Gunners 2-1 at Craven Cottage.

It was another insipid attacking display from Arsenal and things are starting to look a bit concerning for Mikel Arteta's side. His men were well beaten by the Cottagers and the loss saw them fall to fourth in the Premier League table.

With just one win in their last six games, the Gunners will be desperate to find some inspiration and get their campaign back on track. A win against an in-form Liverpool side in the FA Cup this Sunday could offer them that.

But it won't be easy. Liverpool were at their ebullient best in the second half of their 4-2 win over Newcastle United at the weekend.

The floodgates opened four minutes into the second half and although Newcastle managed to score two goals in response to Liverpool's four, they hardly looked like they'd get anything from the game.

Liverpool registered 34 shots, out of which 15 were on target. Eddie Howe's men mustered a meek five shots with only three testing Alisson Becker in goal.

Mohamed Salah bagged a brace while Curtis Jons and Cody Gakpo also got on the scoresheet for Jurgen Klopp's men. Liverpool won't have fond memories of taking on Arsenal in the FA Cup in the recent past, having lost in each of their last three meetings with the Gunners in the competition.

However, the Premier League leaders will more than fancy their chances here given how well they've been playing off late. But the absence of key players like Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endo, who will both be away due to their national team commitments, could be a huge blow for the Reds.

Arsenal vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Since beating Arsenal in the 2001 final in Cardiff, Liverpool have lost their last three FA Cup meetings with Arsenal.

Only Manchester United (10) have knocked Liverpool out of the FA Cup more often than Arsenal (eight).

Arsenal have been defeated just thrice in their last 49 FA Cup home matches.

Liverpool have been knocked out of the FA Cup in the third round in only one of the last 12 seasons.

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has been involved in 16 goals in 20 FA Cup appearances. He has scored 10 goals and provided six assists.

Arsenal vs Liverpool Prediction

In the absence of Salah and Endo, Liverpool won't be nearly as threatening in the final third as they have been of late.

Arsenal have looked toothless in attack of late but after two successive losses, the Gunners will be desperate to conjure up a response in front of their home support. Arsenal might just knock Liverpool out on Sunday.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool

Arsenal vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes