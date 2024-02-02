Arsenal vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | February 4th 2024

In one of the biggest Premier League games of the season, Liverpool and Arsenal go head-to-head in a title six-pointer on Sunday.

Both side's title charge potentially hinges on the outcome of this weekend’s result and we anticipate a nail-biting contest at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal picked up successive wins for the first time since the turn of the year as they scraped an unconvincing 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest last Tuesday.

Prior to that, Mikel Arteta’s men snapped their three-game losing streak on January 20 courtesy of an emphatic 5-0 victory over Crystal Palace on home turf.

Arsenal have picked up 46 points from 22 matches to sit third in the Premier League table, five points behind Liverpool at the top of the pile.

Elsewhere, Jurgen Klopp’s side secured a statement victory against Chelsea ahead of their EFL Cup final clash as they hammered the Blues 4-1 at Anfield on Wednesday.

The Reds have now gone 11 consecutive games without defeat across all competitions, picking up eight wins and three draws since December’s 2-1 loss against Union Saint-Gilloise in the UEFA Europa League.

Having announced that he will exit the managerial seat at the end of the season, Klopp will look to end his farewell party on a high and hand Liverpool just their second Premier League title.

Arsenal vs Liverpool Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 95 wins from the last 241 meetings between the two long-time rivals, Liverpool boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Arsenal have picked up 82 wins since their first encounter in October 1893, while 64 games have ended all square.

Their most recent encounter came a little over one month ago when Liverpool picked up a 2-0 victory in their FA Cup clash on January 7.

Arsenal have won all but one of their last seven Premier League home games, with a 2-0 defeat against West Ham United on December 28 being the exception.

Liverpool are on a run of four consecutive away wins in the Premier League and are unbeaten in their last seven on the road, claiming four wins and three draws since September 2-1 loss at Tottenham.

Arsenal vs Liverpool Prediction

Given the stakes of this game, we anticipate a cagey affair at the Emirates Stadium. While we expect Arsenal to put up a fight, we predict Liverpool will pick up where they left off against Chelsea and claim all three points at the Emirates Stadium.

Prediction: Arsenal 1-2 Liverpool

Arsenal vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of Liverpool’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in four of the Reds’ last five games)

PauL Merson predicts the result of Arsenal vs Liverpool and other PL GW 23 fixtures! Click here