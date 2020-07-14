Arsenal vs Liverpool prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2019-20

Liverpool travel to North London to face Arsenal in a Premier League clash on Wednesday.

The Gunners' dying hopes of European football could be shattered by a loss to the champions.

Alexandre Lacazette smashed a thunderbolt past a helpless Hugo Lloris

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are set to host newly-crowned champions, Liverpool, as Premier League 2019/20 returns to the Emirates on Wednesday.

The hosts enter the fixture on the back of a loss to North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur. They saw a majority of the ball but failed to capitalise on their domination and make it count. A leveller from Heung-Min Son cancelled out Alexandre Lacazette's venomous strike into the top corner in the first half.

With less than ten minutes to go, Toby Alderweireld rose highest to meet a Son corner and flick home the winner for the hosts. This loss sees Arsenal placed ninth on the table with just 50 points to show for from 35 league fixtures.

There has been a commendable improvement under Arteta, with their derby loss being only the third league game they lost in 2020. However, a room for significant improvement remains at Arsenal.

23 - Liverpool had 23 shots in this match, their most in a Premier League game they failed to win since December 2017 (23 vs Everton). Holy. pic.twitter.com/YHKvK0FUeI — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 11, 2020

The visitors have their sights set at etching their names into the history books, much like they already have en-route the league title. They took lesser time to win the league than any Premier League team in history and hope to smash Manchester City's 100-point barrier.

After their draw against Burnley, where just one of their 23 shots found the back of the Clarets' net, they now have 93 points after 35 games. Two wins and a draw would see them level Pep Guardiola's 2017/18 achievement of 100 points, but three wins would see them create more history to commemorate a landmark title win.

Arsenal vs Liverpool Head-to-Head

Arsenal lost to Liverpool on penalties in the Carabao Cup Round of 16

The Gunners and the Reds have had a few fiery encounters in the recent past, including two six-goal thrillers which ended 3-3.

However, Arsenal's last victory against Liverpool came at the back-end of the 2014/15 season. The champions have won five out of their last nine against the hosts, and drew the remaining four. A positive result for Liverpool would see them go ten games unbeaten in the league against the North Londoners.

Arsenal have won four out of their last eight games, losing three and drawing one in the process. Liverpool, despite their unprecedented dominance in the league, have had a relatively similar run. They lost two, including their first league defeat of the season against Watford, won four and drew two in their last eight. Their 4-0 loss at the Etihad was just their second loss of the top-flight campaign.

Arsenal form guide: LWWWDL

Liverpool form guide: DWLWWD

Arsenal vs Liverpool Team News

Alexander-Arnold is expected to return to the XI

Both sides' attacks could be expected to remain unchanged heading into the fixture; however, there could be switches in other areas of the pitch.

Sadio Mane and Mo Salah are expected to start for the visitors as the latter hopes to make up for lost ground in the Golden Boot race. The Egyptian is on 19 goals for the season, four away from runaway leader Jamie Vardy. Mane, on the other hand, has some catching up to do with a seven-goal deficit to the Foxes' frontman with three games left.

The third of 2018/19's Golden Boot-winning trio, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, currently has a better chance of catching Vardy with 20 goals to his name. He is set to line-up on the left-hand side of Arsenal's attack opposite Nicolas Pepe.

Eddie Nketiah misses out via suspension

Notable absentees for the hosts include Bernd Leno, Gabriel Martinelli, Calum Chambers, and Pablo Mari, all of whom are out with long-term injuries. After their shambolic performances against Spurs, one of Shkodran Mustafi or Sead Kolasinac could face the axe. Matteo Guendouzi, although fit, is unlikely to feature in the game after falling out of favour with Arteta.

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah is set to miss out after his direct red card in their draw at home to Leicester City. It is the second game of a two-match ban after his misconduct at the Emirates.

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson is set to miss the remainder of the season while Joel Matip is also out with an injury. After Neco Williams and Curtis Jones started against Burnley, the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Naby Keita could be drafted back into the XI.

Arsenal vs Liverpool Predicted XIs

Arsenal Predicted XI (3-4-3): Emi Martinez; Shkodran Mustafi, David Luiz, Rob Holding; Hector Bellerin, Dani Ceballos, Granit Xhaka, Kieran Tierney; Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Naby Keita, Fabinho, Gini Wijnaldum; Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Arsenal vs Liverpool Prediction

Despite a couple of stuttering results since the restart, there is no question over Liverpool's utter dominance and travel to the Emirates as the favourites to win the fixture. Jurgen Klopp's Red army possess the personnel and the ability to cut-open most sides they go up against.

21 - Arsenal have dropped 21 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season; only West Ham (24) have lost more. Erosion. #ARSTOT pic.twitter.com/M59BRXUxTu — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 12, 2020

Arsenal have conceded more goals (8) than they've scored (7) since the restart and although they managed three clean sheets, they have looked largely suspect at the back. Spurs could have had a lot more than just the two goals in the derby if not for some fabulous saves from the Gunners' Emi Martinez. Their backline was repeatedly breached by Harry Kane and co and were thankfully spared by some woeful decisions from the hosts.

The hosts have an outside shot at UEFA Europa League football next year and would have to be at their devastating best against Liverpool. However, the champions might prove to be too much of a challenge for Arteta's Gunners.

Predicted scoreline: Arsenal 1-3 Liverpool