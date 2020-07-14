Arsenal vs Liverpool: Three talking points before the enticing Emirates encounter | EPL 2019/20

Arsenal host new champions Liverpool at the Emirates in an enticing Premier League game.

The teams have overseen some highly riveting encounters in recent times and given what's still at stake, this one promises to be an engaging affair too.

The Gunners, who're winless in the last two games, are hoping to secure Europa League qualification and must pick up maximum points from the last few games.

However, they also have one eye on the all-important clash against Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals this weekend.

Whereas for the visitors, they are merely aiming to finish the season on a high after struggling to hit the lofty pre-lockdown standards ever since the restart.

With that and much more, here are the main talking points before the kick-off:

Another high scoring affair?

Liverpool and Arsenal have met twice this season, netting 14 goals in total!

Certainties in football are rare, but Arsenal and Liverpool can enter this contest with the comfort of one: goals. The recent clashes between the sides have been so exhilarating and full of goal-mouth action, that the last nine meetings between the sides have produced - wait for it - an astounding 49 goals!

That's an average of over five goals per game, as you may well remember the 10-goal pandemonium at Anfield earlier in the season. Also throw in the fact that you have three Golden Boot contenders going into this clash in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (20), Mohamed Salah (19), and Sadio Mane (16), all of whom shared the prize last year, and you have the perfect recipe for another cracker.

Liverpool's points-tally record on the line

Liverpool's unexpected draw to Burnley last time means record points is under threat

In the last 12 games across all competitions, the Reds have been knocked out of the FA Cup, the Champions League, and more importantly, seen the prospect of emulating Arsenal's 'Invincible' campaign, all blow up in smoke. It may have taken some gloss off the otherwise stupendous campaign, but all's not lost yet.

Liverpool are still on course to surpass Manchester City's record of 100-points in a season. But for that to happen, they must win all the remaining games starting with this one. Even though the Gunners have looked out of sorts lately, its worth noting that the Reds haven't won at the Emirates since the 4-3 thriller in August 2016.

Arsenal's (woeful) defense the key to the outcome

Salah, Mane, and Firmino, who have 18 goals against Arsenal combined, can wreak havoc in this defense

The Gunners have had an abject season by all accounts, even by their own standards, but somehow boast a relatively stoic record at home lately. They are unbeaten in seven league games at the Emirates, but what might arrest the run in this fixture is the shambolic defense.

Arsenal have been exposed numerous times at the back in the last few games. In the defeat to Spurs especially, they left too many gaps for them to exploit and a similarly lackluster defending against Liverpool's prolific attacking triumvirate could prove to be detrimental. Both sides are expected to be on the offensive, but that might play into the visitors' hands if Arsenal don't shore up the leaky backline.