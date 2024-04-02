Arsenal vs Luton Town Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd April 2024

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Luton Town lock horns with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side in an important clash at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

Arsenal vs Luton Town Preview

Luton Town are currently in 18th place in the Premier League standings and have struggled so far this season. The away side slumped to a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form this season. The Gunners held Manchester City to a 0-0 stalemate in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Arsenal vs Luton Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have an impressive historical record against Luton Town and have won 28 out of the 49 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Luton Town's 10 victories.

Arsenal won the reverse fixture by a narrow 4-3 margin and are looking to complete a league double against Luton Town for the first time since the 1983-84 season.

Luton Town have conceded at least twice in each of their last 11 matches away from home against Arsenal in the league and have lost each of their last 10 such games.

Arsenal have won each of their five matches against newly-promoted teams in the Premier League this season and have scored at least three goals in each game.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 38 matches against newly-promoted teams in the Premier League and have won each of their last nine such games.

Arsenal vs Luton Town Prediction

Arsenal have an impressive squad at their disposal and are in the midst of an intriguing title race at the moment. The likes of Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice have been brilliant this season and will look to make their mark in this fixture.

Luton Town have shown flashes of improvement in recent weeks but have a mountain to climb in this fixture. Arsenal are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Arsenal 4-0 Luton Town

Arsenal vs Luton Town Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Bukayo Saka to score - Yes