×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Arsenal vs Manchester United: 3 Crucial factors to watch out for

Subhadeep Roy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.40K   //    09 Mar 2019, 00:43 IST

Arsenal vs Manchester United
Arsenal vs Manchester United

Arsenal face Manchester United in a crucial group league match at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. Arsenal have 57 points from 29 matches, whereas United have 58 from 29. United are going through a purple patch under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and have won 14 of the 17 matches under his tutelage.

United are now at the 4th position in the league table, while Arsenal are at 5th. United would be fresh from a remarkable 3-1 win over PSG in Paris, and might look to register another away win under Solskjaer. United might even hope of finishing 3rd in the league table following their resurgence under their new coach.

We would now take a look at the 3 crucial factors which might determine the fate of the match.

#1 United would have some fresh players in the mix

Diego Dalot
Diego Dalot

United might field some relatively new players on Sunday, as they did against PSG on Wednesday. Paul Pogba would make a comeback after having missed the match against PSG, but the likes of Fred, Andreas Perreira and Diego Dalot might play against Arsenal. All three of them had played against PSG, and played their part in United’s memorable victory.

McTominay has also been very impressive in the last few matches for United, and should again start on Sunday. He has filled in very nicely for the injured Nemanja Matic, and would hold the key in midfield again. Pogba would continue to play as a central attacking midfielder and might set up or score a goal or two against the Gunners.

However, all eyes would be on Dalot, as he seems to have solved United’s problems down the right flank. He is a forceful player and has a great right foot. In fact, United’s match-winning penalty had resulted from Dalot’s goal-bound shot only, as one of the PSG defenders handled it inside their own penalty box. The 19-year-old Dalot has played in 14 matches for United so far, and seems to have a great career ahead of him.

Fred would also look to prove his worth with his quick touches and incisive passing in the midfield. He should, however, fall back at times to defend as well, as Pogba would be playing in a more attacking role. Perreira scored a brilliant goal against Southampton, and might look forward to scoring more such goals in the future.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Manchester United Paul Pogba Alexandre Lacazette Ole Gunnar Solskjær Unai Emery
Subhadeep Roy
ANALYST
3 Reasons why Manchester United will beat Arsenal
RELATED STORY
ARSENAL vs MAN UNITED 1-3 | Lingard MOONWALKS At Arsenal... *Matchday Vlog*
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 2-2 Arsenal: 3 Reasons for the draw
RELATED STORY
Manchester United v Arsenal: Match Preview, Team News, Predictions, Venue & Where To Watch Details
RELATED STORY
FA Cup Fourth Round: Why Arsenal vs Manchester United will be worth watching 
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Manchester United will not lose to Arsenal at Old Trafford
RELATED STORY
Arsenal news: Former star backs Gunners to qualify for the Champions League
RELATED STORY
5 tactical changes that can help Alexis Sanchez shine for Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Manchester United vs Arsenal ends in a draw
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 things Jose Mourinho and Manchester United need to do in order to beat Arsenal 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 30
Today CRY BRI 06:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Today CAR WES 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs West Ham
Today HUD AFC 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs AFC Bournemouth
Today LEI FUL 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Fulham
Today NEW EVE 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Everton
Today SOU TOT 08:30 PM Southampton vs Tottenham
Today MAN WAT 11:00 PM Manchester City vs Watford
Tomorrow LIV BUR 05:30 PM Liverpool vs Burnley
Tomorrow CHE WOL 07:35 PM Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tomorrow ARS MAN 10:00 PM Arsenal vs Manchester United
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us