Arsenal vs Manchester United : 3 key player battles that will define the Premier League clash on Sunday

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United side are set to face Mikel Arteta's Arsenal in a highly anticipated fixture which takes place this Sunday at Emirates.

These two teams have been a part of numerous incredible clashes in the past and today, let's take a quick look at three key player battles that might decide the result of this game!

3. Martin Ødegaard vs Casemiro

Arsenal skipper has a big role to play on Sunday

This battle in the midfield is expected to be highly intense and tactical as Ødegaard's vision and ball control comes up against Casemiro's tight marking and pressing.

The Arsenal skipper is well known for his positioning between the midfield and defensive line where he receives the ball and orchestrates the play in final third. However, it will be a tough job for him on Sunday against the Brazilian midfielder who might use his experience to mark him well and avoid giving any kind of time and space to place his passes forward.

Casemiro will also rely on his midfield partners - Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes to help him out defensively as Manchester United have had their defensive woes, especially in midfield in the last couple of games. The Red Devils do have a new defensive midfielder added on transfer deadline day in the form of Sofyan Amrabat, but he won't be eligible to play this week.

2. Marcus Rashford vs William Saliba

Marcus Rashford against Tottenham

Marcus Rashford is expected to move back to the striker role on Sunday as Martial failed to impress last weekend against Nottingham Forest.

If he is moved centrally, he will be facing an uphill task of getting past Saliba, who has been solid at the back for Gunners since last season.

The French defender's pace has been his key strength while coming up against quick forwards and will once again be crucial in order to stop Rashford from having any kind of impact on the game.

Gabriel is expected to start alongside Saliba on Sunday, as the Brazilian eyes for a first start in Premier league this season.

1.Bukayo Saka vs Diogo Dalot

Bukayo Saka celebrates with Martin Ødegaard

Bukayo Saka has started this season from where he ended the last, scoring two goals in the first three games. He is arguably the best right winger currently in the Premier League and will be happy to face Manchester United on Sunday, who are without their first choice left-back Luke Shaw.

Though Sergio Reguilon has made a deadline-day move, it is unlikely that he starts ahead of Diogo Dalot, who started against Nottingham Forest last weekend.

The Portuguese full-back who prefers to play on the right side of defence must be at the top of his game to keep Saka's threat under control down the right wing.

While both these players possess incredible pace, Dalot's defensive performances when coming up against wingers with quick feet have been worrysome and Erik ten Hag is expected to have a plan to double-up on Saka whenever he is on the ball.