Arsenal vs Manchester United: 4 Players To Watch Out For | Premier League 2021-22

Arsenal host Manchester United this weekend in the Premier League in what will potentially be a battle for a top-four finish. Both sides are vying for a place in next season's Champions League, which makes this fixture a six-pointer.

The Gunners currently occupy the fifth position on the log, and are three points above Manchester United, who are in sixth place. They are level on points with fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, both clubs having played one more game than United.

Arsenal and Manchester United have been on a rough patch of form

Both sides have been in shaky form. The North Londoners have just two wins from their last five league games, while United have picked up only four points from a possible 15.

Mikel Arteta's side come into this fixture on the back of an impressive win in the London Derby against Cheslea. They picked up a vital three points in the 4-2 away victory at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, 20 April.

For Manchester United, the news of the signing of Erik Ten Hag as permanent manager would have brought some respite after the result at Anfield. The Red Devils were beaten 4-0 by Liverpool on Tuesday, 19 April.

Without further ado, let's take a look at four players to watch out for in this top-four clash on 23 April.

Bukayo Saka was one of Arsenal's top performers in Wednesday's 4-2 victory over Chelsea. The 20-year-old stepped up to score his side's fourth goal with a penalty. He became the youngest player to score a penalty kick for the North Londoners in the Premier League.

The Lil Chilli was on fire. 🌶 Bukayo Saka's game by numbers vs. Chelsea:100% tackles made52 touches13 passes in the final third9 possessions won (=most)8 duels won4 interceptions (=most)3 fouls won (most)3 aerial duels won2 crosses1 take-on completed1 goalThe Lil Chilli was on fire. 🌶 https://t.co/c5m0NFWVCI

Saka, alongside Emile Smith Rowe, has arguably been Arsenal's best player so far this season. Both players have been the Gunners' top goalscorers this campaign with 10 goals each in the league.

Saka has also proven to be a big match player this season, scoring against three of the top five teams in the league. He scored against Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Chelsea. Arteta will be hoping the youngster gives another top performance this weekend.

#2 Harry Maguire

Manchester United's captain makes the list for obvious reasons. Harry Maguire has been subject to criticism from fans all season long due to his below-par performances for the club.

As per The Athletic, he could finally be dropped to the bench by Ralf Rangnick this weekend due to his on and off the field issues. But if he gets to start, a fixture like this is a big opportunity for the Englishman to prove his critics wrong.

#3 Emile Smith Rowe

Another player to watch out for in this clash is Smith Rowe. The Arsenal academy graduate has been one of the North Londoners' best players this season. He has been a driving force in their pursuit of a Champions League return next season.

The 21-year-old played a key role in the most recent London Derby, scoring the second goal for his side. Smith Rowe was also on the scoresheet when the Gunners faced Manchester United earlier in the season. The match, however, ended in a 3-2 defeat for the north London side at Old Trafford.

He is the club's joint-top goalscorer this season with Saka, with 11 goals and two assists in 32 appearances across competitions.

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo

Of course, this list will not be complete without the man himself - Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese was not available for the game against Liverpool. The 37-year-old was given time off to be with his partner after the tragic passing away of their newborn son.

He is now back with the team and will be looking to add more goals to his tally against the Gunners. Ronaldo has eight career goals against Arsenal. The most of them was a brace when both sides met at Old Trafford in December 2021.

Ronnie Tweets @TweetsRonnie Ralf Rangnick says Cristiano Ronaldo will be available for Man Utd vs Arsenal game. Ralf Rangnick says Cristiano Ronaldo will be available for Man Utd vs Arsenal game. https://t.co/QyEIFnFUDv

Ronaldo is United's top goalscorer across competitions. He scored a hat-trick against Norwich in his last outing for the Red Devils, taking his goal tally to 15 in the league this season.

