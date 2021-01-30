Arsenal vs Manchester United: 5 key battles | Premier League 2020-21

A new game-week in the 2020-21 Premier League brings another top battle, as Manchester United travel to North London to face an in-form Arsenal side.

This has been one of the greatest Premier League rivalries with goals, drama and excitement right from the first whistle. With both managers, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Mikel Arteta requiring a win, nothing gets better than beating an old rival.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping for an immediate response from his players after Manchester United dropped three crucial points in a 2-1 home defeat against bottom-placed Sheffield United.

Meanwhile, the home side have got things rolling after a shaky start to their campaign. Arsenal are unbeaten in their last six games, winning five of them, which includes a win over Chelsea.

The Gunners won at Old Trafford earlier this season, thanks to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s penalty.

Manchester United have struggled at home in recent times, and in fact, are unbeaten on the road in 17 league games. On that note, let us take a look at five key player battles that could decide the game's outcome:

#5 Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) vs David de Gea (Manchester United)

David De Gea remains the #1 goalkeeper at Manchester United

Alexandre Lacazette's upturn in fortunes has played a major role in Arsenal's revival.

The Frenchman has five goals and an assist in his last six league games. Lacazette is Arsenal's top scorer this season and has already bagged eight goals in the Premier League.

He is averaging one key pass per game in the Premier League this season and is getting involved in the team's build-up more than ever before. However, Lacazette will have to get the better of David de Gea, who is in recent impressive form.

At the start of the season, there was a lot of talk about who would be the number one goalkeeper for Manchester United. Solskjaer trusted the Spaniard over the very talented Dean Henderson, and the move has worked till now.

De Gea has averaged over two saves a game and has been solid for his side this season. The 30-year old also has fond memories of playing at the Emirates, especially that amazing performance back in 2017.

#4 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) vs Luke Shaw (Manchester United)

Bukayo Saka: is living the teenage dream at Arsenal.

Bukayo Saka is living the dream at Arsenal. The teenager has been sensational in the Premier League this season and is most likely the front-runner for the Young Player of the Season award.

The 19-year old is a danger every time he gets on the ball. His movements are clever; he can beat his man and is also a threat in front of goal. Only Lacazette has scored more goals for Saka in the Premier League for Arsenal this campaign.

However, Saka will be up against another Englishman in this game: it will be Manchester United's Luke Shaw who could be entrusted to stop Arsenal's young prodigy.

Luke Shaw has been United's unsung hero this season. He has been a reliable player who is hitting his stride at just the right time. The competition from Alex Telles has only eked out the best of the English full-back, who has surely delivered this season.