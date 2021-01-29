Arsenal vs. Manchester United: Combined XI | Premier League 2020-21

This weekend sees a major clash in the Premier League between second-placed Manchester United and Arsenal, who have risen up to 9th thanks to a strong run.

Last time the two faced off, Arsenal edged a 0-1 victory thanks to a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang penalty. Naturally, this weekend will see Manchester United gunning for revenge.

These two big rivals aren’t quite as strong as they were when they dominated the Premier League, but both sides still boast some fantastic talent.

So if we were to put together a combined XI of players from Manchester United and Arsenal, who exactly would get in? It’s a tricky call as both teams are excellent and yet flawed at the same time.

For the purpose of this article, we’ve lined our combined XI up in a 4-3-3 formation, which is the most commonly used by Manchester United and often utilised by Arsenal too.

Goalkeeper: David de Gea (Manchester United)

David De Gea remains Manchester United's #1 despite competition from Dean Henderson

Choosing the goalkeeper for this side is a relatively easy exercise. While his form in recent years hasn’t been as imperious as it once was, David de Gea remains one of the Premier League’s strongest goalkeepers, and he’s done well to largely fend off the challenge of young gun Dean Henderson thus far into 2020-21.

De Gea has conceded a total of 24 goals this season, which doesn’t make for great reading. However, in 2021 he’s let in just three, and has kept clean sheets against Burnley and Liverpool.

Arsenal’s goalkeeper Bernd Leno meanwhile has conceded 20 – less than De Gea. But he also doesn’t command the same level of respect as the Spanish international, and seems more vulnerable to mistakes leading to goals.

Interestingly, based on last season’s form, there could perhaps be an argument for Henderson to be included in this side. But the youngster simply hasn’t played enough first-team football in the Premier League this season to warrant it.

Right-Back: Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United)

Aaron Wan-Bissaka edges out Hector Bellerin at right-back

Both Manchester United and Arsenal can call upon an excellent right-back. Manchester United have Aaron Wan-Bissaka, while Arsenal utilise the talents of Hector Bellerin.

It’s tricky to choose between the two, particularly when you consider how different they are. Wan-Bissaka is a highly accomplished defensive full-back, with arguably the best tackling ability in the Premier League.

In fact, Wan-Bissaka outdoes Bellerin in every single defensive statistic, from tackles per game to interceptions per game.

Bellerin is probably better going forward, but it’s closer than you’d think. Wan-Bissaka has registered one goal and one assist, while Bellerin has two assists to his name this season. Surprisingly though, Wan-Bissaka completes more dribbles per game on average.

Overall, Wan-Bissaka simply has more facets to his game, so he gets the nod here.