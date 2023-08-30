Arsenal vs Manchester United Combined XI - Premier League 2023/24

Arsenal face Manchester United in a blockbuster Super Sunday fixture on September 3, 2023. Both teams have encountered a mix of challenges at the start of the season, including early injury concerns, leading to tactical experimentation with their respective lineups.

After a strong start to the season with two wins in two games, Arsenal could only manage a 2-2 draw against Fulham. Meanwhile, United seemed to replicate their last season's start, but an inspired second-half performance against Nottingham Forest helped them maintain a 100% win record at Old Trafford this season.

Considering the quality of both teams and the acquisitions they've made in the transfer window, Arsenal and United would be looking to go a step further and get closer to challenging for the title this season. A win for either teams in this early-season clash would be a huge confidence booster for their upcoming challenges, where both teams will be part of the Champions League.

In homage to their heated rivalry, we take a look at the Arsenal vs Manchester United's best combined XI for their clash. For the purpose of this article, only those players who have been declared fit have been considered for selection.

Without further ado, let's get into it!

Goalkeeper

Britain Soccer Premier League

It's a testament to the qualities of both sides when the very first pick of the combined 11 becomes a difficult choice. The goalkeeper position is particularly intriguing, with not just two but three exceptional contenders: Aaron Ramsdale, David Raya, and Andre Onana. Any of these options would seamlessly integrate into our lineup.

However, we are going to give the #1 jersey to Andre Onana. Onana has had a mixed start to life at Manchester United. For most parts of the games, he has looked amazing, but occasionally, he has had some bizarre moments.

Onana's capabilities are undeniable, notably highlighted by his stellar performance in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League final against Manchester City. His association with Erik Ten Hag during his Ajax days augments the confidence of United fans in his journey toward heightened consistency.

While Arsenal, and even Brighton, are toying with the idea of having two starting goalkeepers, we prefer a settled goalkeeper, giving the new Red Devil an edge.

Score: Arsenal 0 - 1 Manchester United

Defense

At right back, we're going with Arsenal's Ben White.

Having traditionally played as a centre-back at Brighton as well as during his first season at Arsenal, White was one of the most evolved players in Arsenal's 2022/23 campaign. White's prowess in ball retention and his synergy with Saka and Odegaard significantly contributed to Arsenal's championship aspirations.

Arsenal's right back Ben White

The heart of our defense boasts a blend of two clubs, featuring Arsenal's William Saliba alongside Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez. Saliba was instrumental in Arsenal's title challenge last season, and the Gunners felt his absence when the defender missed the final few weeks of the season with an injury.

Lisandro Martinez might appear to be an unexpected pick, but with Raphael Varane's injury and Gabriel Magalhaes no longer first-choice at Arsenal, the Argentine World Cup winner is our calculated choice as the left-sided centre back.

Raphael Varane is expected to be out for six weeks. A huge blow to the Red Devils.

Manchester United fans will perhaps find this comforting to read that we were going to pick Luke Shaw at left-back, but unfortunately he misses out due to his injury. But his replacement is a very able one, with Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Will Raphael Varane and Luke Shaw's injuries give Arsenal the edge? Keep reading to find out.

Score: Arsenal 3 - 2 Manchester United

Midfield

A look at the midfield of this combined XI and you'd think this team will dominate the Premier League.

The two club captains step into the limelight, with Arsenal's Martin Ødegaard and Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes headlining a star-studded midfield. The two world-class midfielders bring the best in terms of technique, dribbling ability, passing range, and leadership to their respective clubs.

While both of them are excellent in attacking, their work-rate helps them put in an equally-impressive defensive shift when required. Early shouts for future legends of the two clubs!

Arsenal captain, Martin Ødegaard - a future Arsenal legend in the making?

Holding the midfield is the new Arsenal midfielder, Declan Rice. Signed for a club-record £105m from West Ham United, Rice has settled in fairly quickly at Arsenal.

Britain Soccer Premier League

United fans might feel hard done by, with the omission of Casemiro. However, his performances so far this season have been subpar by his standards. The quality displayed by Ødegaard, Fernandes, and Rice offers a compelling case for their inclusion.

Arsenal just need one more player to win the bragging rights in this combined XI. Will they clinch it?

Score: Arsenal 5 - 3 Manchester United

Forwards

Is there a better right-winger in the world right now than Bukayo Saka?

Well, perhaps. Rodrygo and Salah are good shouts. Some of you might still say Lionel Messi, who's having a fun time at Inter Miami.

But in the context of the Arsenal - Manchester United combined XI, the 21-year old English prodigy is an undisputed choice for the right-wing spot.

Bukayo Saka - the best RW in the world right now?

While one England international secures one flank, the other is aptly filled by another Englishman. Manchester United's Marcus Rashford is our pick for the left-winger spot. Following a stellar previous season, Rashford encountered a faltering start this year. However, glimpses of his brilliance resurfaced against Nottingham Forest when he returned to his preferred left-wing role.

Marcus Rashford looked much better against Nottingham Forest.

Up top, we're going with the now-fit Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian helps the Arsenal forward line tick like no-one else, and the Gunners are pleased he's back in contention.

Two slots for Arsenal in the forward lineup means that Arsenal gets the bragging rights in this exercise. Coming off a title-challenging season and a very good transfer window, it's not a surprise.

Perhaps, the next time we do this, we see Luke Shaw and Rasmus Højlund feature in the lineup? The ever-evolving football landscape ensures that surprises await us.

Final Score: Arsenal 7 - 4 Manchester United

Arsenal-Manchester United Combined XI