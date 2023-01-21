Arsenal vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd January 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Arsenal lock horns with Erik ten Hag's Manchester United side at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Arsenal vs Manchester United Preview

Arsenal are currently at the top of the Premier League standings and have been in exceptional form so far this season. The Gunners eased past arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have shown tremendous improvement under Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils were held to a 1-1 draw by Crystal Palace this week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Arsenal vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have a historical edge over Arsenal and have won 101 out of the 237 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Arsenal's 86 victories.

Arsenal have won five of their last seven Premier League games at home against Manchester United, winning their previous such match by a 3-1 margin.

Manchester United are looking to complete their second league double against Sir Alex Ferguson, with their previous league double coming under Jose Mourinho in the 2017-18 season.

This is the third time Arsenal are hosting Manchester United as league leaders - the previous two matches have produced draws.

Arsenal have won 11 of their last 17 Premier League matches against Manchester United that have been played out on a Sunday.

Manchester United won their previous game in the Premier League against Arsenal by a 3-1 margin, with the Gunners on top of the table on the day.

Arsenal vs Manchester United Prediction

Arsenal have been in excellent form this season and remain the frontrunners to win the Premier League title at the moment. The likes of Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka have excelled this season and will look to make their mark in this fixture.

Manchester United have also been impressive this season and have troubled Arsenal in the past. Both teams can be lethal on their day and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Arsenal 1-1 Manchester United

Arsenal vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Manchester United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Bukayo Saka to score - Yes

