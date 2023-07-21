Arsenal vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd July 2023

Manchester United resume their pre-season tour with another big fixture this weekend as they lock horns with Premier League rivals Arsenal in an interesting clash at the MetLife Stadium on Saturday.

Arsenal vs Manchester United Preview

Arsenal finished in second place in the Premier League standings last season and have been exceptional over the past year. The North London side thrashed MLS All-Stars by a comprehensive 5-0 margin this week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Manchester United, on the other hand, secured a third-place finish in the Premier League table last season and have stepped up to the plate in recent months. The Red Devils edged Lyon to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Arsenal vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have a historical edge over Arsenal and have won 101 out of the 238 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Arsenal's 87 victories.

Manchester United ended their 2022-23 Premier League campaign on a particularly positive note, winning their last four league games and scoring nine goals in the process.

Arsenal scored an impressive 88 goals from their 38 matches in the Premier League last season - the second-most prolific team in the competition after champions Manchester City.

Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard were Arsenal's most prolific players in the 2022-23 edition of the Premier League and scored 15 goals apiece in the competition.

Arsenal have managed to secure qualification for the UEFA Champions League this season and have finished in the top four of the Premier League table for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

Arsenal vs Manchester United Prediction

Arsenal have shown marked improvement under Mikel Arteta and will look to prove their mettle in this match. Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus found the back of the net this week and will look to replicate the feat this weekend.

Manchester United can pack a punch on their day but have a few problems to address ahead of this game. Arsenal are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand this week.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Manchester United

Arsenal vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Gabriel Martinelli to score - Yes