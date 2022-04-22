Arsenal vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips - 23rd April 2022

The Premier League features another massive fixture this weekend as Mikel Arteta's Arsenal lock horns with an inconsistent Manchester United outfit in a crucial encounter at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Arsenal vs Manchester United Preview

Manchester United are currently in sixth place in the Premier League standings and have struggled in the top-four race this season. The Red Devils suffered a stunning 4-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool in their previous game and cannot afford another debacle in this fixture.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have managed to recover from their slump this month. The Gunners stunned London rivals Chelsea by a 4-2 margin earlier this week and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Arsenal vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have a historical edge over Arsenal and have won 100 out of 235 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Arsenal's 85 victories.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last three Premier League home games against Manchester United and have kept clean sheets in all these matches.

Manchester United won the reverse fixture against Arsenal by a 3-2 margin and ended a six-game winless run against the Gunners.

Arsenal have won only three of their last 15 Premier League matches against Manchester United on Saturdays and have a point to prove this weekend.

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 13 Premier League games played in London, with their previous defeat coming against Arsenal over two years ago.

Manchester United have a win rate of 100% in matches played on St. George's Day and have kept clean sheets in all these games.

Arsenal vs Manchester United Prediction

Arsenal have suffered three defeats on the trot in the Premier League this month but bounced back admirably against a strong Chelsea side. The Gunners have a young and talented squad and will need to prove their mettle against one of their traditional rivals.

Manchester United have not shown drastic improvement under Ralf Rangnick and were underwhelming at best against Liverpool. Arsenal are in better form at the moment and hold the upper hand this weekend.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Manchester United

Arsenal vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Cristiano Ronaldo to score - Yes

