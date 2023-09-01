Arsenal vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd September 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Manchester United lock horns with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side in an important clash at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Arsenal vs Manchester United Preview

Manchester United are currently in eighth place in the Premier League standings and are yet to hit their stride this season. The away side edged Nottingham Forest to a 3-2 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Gunners were held to a 2-2 draw by Fulham in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Arsenal vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have an impressive record against Arsenal and have won 101 out of the 231 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Arsenal's 87 victories.

Arsenal have won four of their last five matches at home against Manchester United in the Premier League and have won each of their last two such matches in the competition.

Manchester United have lost five of their last nine matches against Arsenal in the Premier League - one more defeat than they had suffered in the 23 such games preceding this run.

Arsenal have lost only two of their last 24 matches at home in the Premier League, with their only such defeats during this period coming at the hands of Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Manchester United have won six of their last seven matches in the Premier League, with their only defeat during this period coming at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal vs Manchester United Prediction

Arsenal have made a considerable amount of progress under Mikel Arteta and will be intent on giving Manchester City a run for their money this season. Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli have stepped up for the Gunners and will look to make a difference this weekend.

Manchester United have not been at their best in recent weeks and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this match. Arsenal are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-2 Manchester United

Arsenal vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Bukayo Saka to score - Yes