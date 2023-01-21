Premier League heavyweights Manchester United and Arsenal have had to endure a few tough seasons of late. Ever since the departure of their legendary managers Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger, the fortunes of the two teams have dwindled.

After dominating the 1990s and 2000s, the two teams seem to have once again found their footing in the 2022/23 season. Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are at the top of the league and are on course to win their first title in 19 years. Meanwhile, Manchester United have been revitalized under Erik ten Hag and are looking like a real threat once again.

A key reason behind the resurgence of both teams has been their midfield.

Arsenal vs Manchester United - Midfield Magicians

Manchester United v Charlton Athletic - Carabao Cup Quarter Final

Both teams can boast of having one of the best midfield units in the Premier League. Arsenal's midfield three, consisting of captain Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka, have been performing well consistently. Week in, week out, they have acted as the engine at the heart of the pitch, helping the Gunners clinch three points with ease.

While Partey and Xhaka have played brilliantly in a double pivot, Odegaard has been the driving force of Arsenal's attack. He has easily been one of the best players in the league this season, scoring eight goals and registering five assists.

Thomas Partey has been brilliant in the holding midfield position for the Gunners. He averages 2.3 tackles per game and 1.1 interceptions, making him one of the best players in that position in the league. Granit Xhaka, who's always been somewhat of a controversial figure at the Emirates, has had a brilliant redemption story this season and has won over the fans with his performances.

Manchester United's midfield has also had a similar impact on their season. Bruno Fernandes, who has arguably been the best signing for the Red Devils post Sir Alex Ferguson, has been a true leader on the pitch. He found his mojo back this season and has become a key player for Erik ten Hag.

Christian Eriksen, who was signed for free from Brentford, has added much-needed composure and creativity in the midfield for United. Eriksen has also registered the second-highest number of assists in the league (7).

Fellow summer signing Casemiro has arguably been the most important player for Manchester United this season. His arrival has completely changed the side and has been one of the key reasons why the Red Devils are in the title race.

Since the Brazilian came into Erik ten Hag’s starting XI in October, United have picked up 27 points from 12 games – no side in the Premier League have picked up more over the same period.

Arsenal vs Manchester United - Who will win the midfield battle?

With midfielders playing a key role in dictating the tempo of the game, it is important to win the midfield battle. Let's compare each team's midfielders and see who can perform better in the upcoming match.

Martin Odegaard v/s Bruno Fernandes: The battle of the captains. Both players are playmakers and often play an important role in attack. Odegaard has scored 8 goals and registered 5 assists while Fernandes has 4 goals and 3 assists. However, Fernandes has created 14 big chances (second most in the league), while Odegaard has 10. Fernandes has better defensive stats as he has more tackles, interceptions and clearances. On Sunday, both will undoubtedly try to make their presence felt. Despite having a solid season, Bruno hasn't had the same impact as Odegaard, who has truly been brilliant.

Xhaka v/s Fred: Fred might not be a regular starter, but he still has 17 appearances this season. Xhaka has featured more regularly for the Gunners and has become one of their most important players. He has 3 goals and 4 assists while Fred has 2 goals and no assists yet. Fred has slightly better defensive numbers than his counterpart, as he has more tackles (15) and interceptions(11) compared to Xhaka's (14 and 9 respectively). But the Swiss international is much better with the ball and has a better passing percentage. Both players will be trying to keep their opponents' playmakers quiet on Sunday.

Eriksen v/s Partey: Both these players have been hugely significant for their respective sides. Eriksen's attacking numbers are much better than Partey's. He has 1 goal and 7 assists while Partey has 2 goals and no assists yet. He also has more throughballs and crosses. But when we look at defensive numbers, Partey comfortably beats Eriksen. He has more clearances, tackles and interceptions. His job on Sunday will be to keep Eriksen quiet.

Arsenal, playing at home, have the advantage of having a full-strength midfield for the clash. Odegaard, who scored in the North London derby, will be partnered with Partey and Xhaka. This midfield has done brilliantly for Arteta.

Manchester United, on the other hand, aren't that fortunate. They will miss a key player in Casemiro after the Brazilian destroyer picked up his fifth yellow card in the midweek game against Palace. This means that there is a good chance United will have to play Fred and Scott McTominay in midfield.

Without Casemiro, Manchester United might lose the midfield battle and this could very well be why they might lose the match.

