Arsenal vs Manchester United: Preview & predictions | Premier League 2018-19

Always an entertaining affair

Last weekend, we witnessed an incredible face-off between the two North London sides, Tottenham and Arsenal, at Wembley in an intense match. It was a game of sensational saves and controversial penalties, as Bernd Leno and Hugo Lloris came up with ultimate saves in the dying minutes of the first half and second half respectively, seeing their sides to a point each.

The Gunners were angry at the FA officials, as one of the linesmen failed to spot a clear offside which in the end resulted in a penalty, taken and scored by Harry Kane. Arsenal got a bit lucky in the ending minutes of the game as well, but Aubameyang failed to convert from the spot as Lloris made the save with ease.

Pictures showed that Vertonghen was nearly a metre or two inside the penalty box even before Auba took the penalty, as the Belgian was there to block the rebound from Aubameyang.

After Spurs, Arsenal travelled to France to face Rennes at the Roazhon Park, but a first-half red card to Sokratis likely ended the chances of Europa League progress for the Gunners as they were thrashed 3-1 by the home side.

Arsenal are the only team to not keep a clean sheet away from home this season in the league

Arsenal are clearly not at their best coming into this game, as they failed to bag the three points against Tottenham and they were beaten by Rennes away from home. Whereas Manchester United completed a historic comeback at Parc des Princes against PSG, after they lost 2-0 at Old Trafford, progressing to the next round by sealing a 1-3 win at PSG's home - thanks to away goals.

Manchester United are on a long winning streak away from home, and they are clearly the favourites to win the game, but Ole would be a bit worried as Arsenal are only behind PSG when it comes to the longest winning streak at home.

The last time these two teams faced each other in the PL, the game ended in a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford

It is true that Manchester United have already beaten Arsenal at the Emirates, but the fact remains that when Sokratis was on the pitch for Arsenal, United's forwards did not have a shot on goal.

Sokratis was taken off due to a serious calf injury in the 29th minute, and Arsenal could not even cope without him for 2 minutes, as they conceded a goal via their former player, Alexis Sanchez.

The Gunners were terribly unlucky, as later in the game, Koscielny got injured as well. Their only two quality centrebacks were out and there was no chance for them to generate a come-back in such a situation.

Sokratis has been the main man for Arsenal this season, leading from the back and instructing his mates every minute.

Truth be told, Arsenal is massive at home. They have only lost to Manchester City at home in the league all season, and have only dropped points against Wolves and Liverpool as they settled for a 1-1 draw against both. This tells us they are a different animal at home, and the 12th man may come in handy for the Gunners against United.

Arsenal's predicted line-up

Leno, Sokratis, Koscielny, Kolasinac, Mustafi, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Ramsey, Iwobi, Ozil, Lacazette.

Score prediction

Arsenal 2 - 1 Manchester United

