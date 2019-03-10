Arsenal vs Manchester United: The Gunners' predicted XI | Premier League 2018-19

Ajayendra Rudraraju FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 1.05K // 10 Mar 2019, 13:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Arsenal needs this win!

After a humiliating defeat to Rennes in the Europa League, the Gunners resume their Premier League campaign with a game against Manchester United at the Emirates. Gone were the days when the two heavyweights battled for supremacy in the title race, as the two titans of English football are fighting for the Champions League spots, demonstrating how low their stock has fallen in recent years.

The game is a must-win for both teams, as the team that comes out on top in this fixture is likely going to secure a place in Europe’s top-tier competition next year. The Gunners are short on confidence, while the reds of Manchester are high on confidence owing to their magnificent comeback in Paris.

With suspensions and injuries to key players, here is how the Gunners are expected to start.

Goalkeeper

Bernd Leno has stepped up in the recent games

Bernd Leno was outstanding against Spurs with his double saves from Eriksen and Sissoko being lauded as one of the best saves in recent times. United’s firepower in attack surely means the German will be called into action frequently, and the fans expect the shot-stopper to continue his superb form between the sticks.

Defence

Koscielny was outstanding against Spurs

Laurent Koscielny and Sokratis have emerged as undisputed starters at the heart of the defence with their displays against Tottenham coming in for high praise from the fans and pundits. Sokratis is certainly going to start this game as he cannot feature in the UEL return leg against Rennes.

Shkodran Mustafi has been deployed as the right back in recent fixtures, and he is likely to retain his place alongside Nacho Monreal, with Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Sead Kolasinac on the bench.

Midfield

Matteo Guendouzi has to step up

Advertisement

With Lucas Torreira suspended and Matteo Guendouzi out of form, Unai Emery’s midfield options are limited. The Spanish head coach has to persist with Matteo Guendouzi due to the lack of personnel. Granit Xhaka will be tasked with shielding the back four and dictating the play from the deep.

Aaron Ramsey, whose contributions were significant against Chelsea and Tottenham, will be deployed as the #10.

Attack

Alexandre Lacazette will spearhead the attack.

Unai Emery has revealed that he intends to start Alexandre Lacazette, given that the Frenchman isn’t going to feature in the return leg versus Rennes due to his suspension.

The Frenchman is likely going to be flanked by Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alex Iwobi, as Pierre- Emerick Aubameyang is likely to start from the bench.

Advertisement