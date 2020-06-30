Arsenal vs Norwich City prediction, preview, team news, and more

Arsenal are up against a relegation-threatened Norwich side at the Emirates.

A victory would massively help the Gunners' momentum after winning both their previous matches.

Arsenal and Norwich's last meeting ended in a 2-2 draw

Arsenal are set to host the Premier League's bottom club Norwich City in a league encounter at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

Mikel Arteta's side got off to a terrible start since English football resumed with two consecutive defeats away at Manchester City and at home to Brighton & Hove Albion. The former saw Arsenal man David Luiz endured a catastrophic 25 minutes on the pitch as a substitute before being sent off. The latter was an eventful game in which Neal Maupay scored a dramatic winner with the last kick of the game.

Arsenal failed to produce a single shot on target against Man City this evening.



At home earlier in the season, they only managed one. 😳 pic.twitter.com/8oiXmvwJpX — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 17, 2020

However, after wins against Southampton and Sheffield United, the latter in the FA Cup, Arsenal would be looking to continue their run. Their opponents on the evening, Daniel Farke's Canaries, are on the brink of relegation.

Norwich City have lost a whopping 20 of their 31 league fixtures this year, winning just five. They have the worst defence in the league having let in 56 goals, 15 more than their hosts for the evening. Although they are inventive going forward, they have managed just 25 goals, the lowest in the league.

This game could not have come at a better juncture for Arsenal as a win would give them the confidence to spark a run of good results. It's a must-win game for Norwich as well, who sit six points behind Aston Villa having played a game lesser.

Arsenal vs Norwich City Head-to-Head

Norwich played Manchester United in the FA Cup last week

Advertisement

Norwich haven't been Premier League regulars over the last decade. In the outings they did have in the top-flight against Arsenal, they weren't successful. Norwich last beat Arsenal in a top-flight encounter back in 2012, and before that, in 1992.

Four of their last six meetings ended in Arsenal. The other two ended in draws, the latter of which was their most recent meeting in December 2019.

The Canaries have lost all three of their games since the return, all of which were at home. Their last outing was against Manchester United in the FA Cup, in which they took the Red Devils until the end of extra-time.

Arsenal form guide: W-W-W-L-L-W

Norwich City form guide: L-L-W-L-L-L

Arsenal vs Norwich City Team News

Bernd Leno is one of Arsenal's many long-term absentees and will be a big miss

Both Arsenal and Norwich have had abysmal luck with injuries in the 2019/20 campaign. The Gunners find themselves with several number of players including the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Pablo Mari and Bernd Leno.

Calum Chambers is set for a return in 2020/21 and has been on the sidelines for a considerable while with a long-term injury. On the other hand, Lucas Torreira and Cedric Soares could return soon, with the later awaiting his debut. Matteo Guendouzi and Mesut Ozil's situations are unclear as they have both been left out from the previous squads by Arteta.

Norwich already have Sam Byram, Grant Hanley, and Christoph Zimmermann listed as long-term injuries. Centre-back Timm Klose will be unavailable for selection after his red card against Manchester United in the FA Cup. Attacking pair Lukas Rupp and Todd Cantwell came off in the game at Carrow Road, the former with an injury and the latter set to be assessed.

Arsenal vs Norwich City Predicted XIs

Arsenal Predicted XI: Emi Martinez; Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding, Shkodran Mustafi, Kieran Tierney; Dani Ceballos, Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka; Nicolas Pepe, Eddie Nketiah, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Norwich City Predicted XI: Tim Krul; Max Aarons, Ben Godfrey, Alex Tettey, Jamal Lewis; Kenny McLean, Mario Vrancic; Emiliano Buendia, Todd Cantwell, Ondrej Duda, Teemu Pukki

Arsenal vs Norwich City Prediction

Given several factors such as Arsenal's two back-to-back wins and need for points towards the back end of the season, the Gunners are likely to pick up a victory. This is especially due to away side Norwich's poor run of form in what has been a forgettable campaign for them. It is also worth noting that a number of their star players played in their clash against Manchester United for 120 minutes. Fatigue could be a concern for Farke's men.

Arsenal have more quality to show for on paper as well to go with their form. The Gunners faithful will be hopeful of their captain Aubameyang finding his shooting boots and kickstart their season.

Predicted scoreline: Arsenal 3-1 Norwich City