Arsenal vs Norwich prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2021-22 

The Premier League returns with a bang this weekend following the international break and the Emirates Stadium will be the venue when Arsenal host Norwich City on Saturday.

The game will be a battle between the bottom two sides, with both sides among just three sides yet to pick up a point this term.

Arsenal's situation has been more dire and their failure to score a goal so far marks the worst start to a league campaign in the club's 128-year history. This poor start has left them rooted to the bottom of the table and the Gunners find themselves in an early relegation scrapfight.

Norwich City have not fared brightly on their return to the top-flight and need to start racking up points to avoid suffering an immediate relegation.

The Canaries come into this game on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Leicester City on home turf. Jamie Vardy and Marc Albrighton found the net either side of Teemu Pukki's first-half penalty.

Arsenal were at the end of a 5-0 hammering on home soil by defending champions Manchester City before the international break. The Gunners picked up a 4-0 victory over Brentford in a club friendly last weekend.

Arsenal vs Norwich Head-to-Head

The two sides have traded tackles on 57 occasions in the past and Arsenal have the better record with 27 wins to their name.

Norwich City were victorious on 10 occasions while 20 previous matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came on matchday 32 of the 2019-20 season when Pierre-Emerick Aubamayang inspired a 4-0 home victory with a brace.

Arsenal form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-L

Norwich form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-L

Arsenal vs Norwich Team News

Arsenal

The hosts have been boosted by the return to full fitness of key players like Ben White and Thomas Partey. Mohamed Elneny is the only concern with a muscle injury, while Sead Kolasinac will undergo a late test to determine his availability.

Emile-Smith Rowe left the England Under-21 camp after feeling unwell and is a doubt for the visit of Norwich. Granit Xhaka tested positive to COVID-19 while on international duty but was already suspended following his red card against Manchester City.

Injured: Mohamed Elneny

Doubtful: Emile-Smith Rowe, Sead Kolasinac

Suspension: Granit Xhaka

Norwich

Bali Mumba and Sam Byram have been ruled out with knee and thigh injuries respectively. Przemyslaw Placheta is currently in self-isolation after testing positive to COVID-19.

Christos Tzolis will undergo a late fitness test for his calf injury.

Injuries: Bali Mumba, Sam Byram

Suspension: None

COVID-19: Przemyslaw Placheta

Doubtful: Christos Tzolis

Arsenal vs Norwich Predicted XI

Arsenal Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno (GK); Kieran Tierney, Rob Holding, Ben White, Cedric Soares; Albert Lokonga, Thomas Partey; Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Pierre-Emerick Aubameynag; Alexandre Lacazette

Norwich Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tim Krul (GK); Brandon Williams, Ben Gibson, Grant Hanley, Max Aarons; Kenney McLean, Billy Gilmour, Pierre Lees-Melou; Milot Rashica, Teemu Pukki, Todd Cantwell

Arsenal vs Norwich Prediction

The two sides have started the season extremely poorly, although Norwich City's fixtures have been more daunting.

The hosts will be buoyed by the return to fitness of several key players and despite their inconsistencies they should do enough to nick a narrow victory.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Norwich

