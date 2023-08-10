Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th August 2023

The 2023-24 edition of the Premier League begins with a round of matches this weekend as Nottingham Forest lock horns with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side in an important encounter at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Preview

Nottingham Forest finished in 16th place in the Premier League standings and were fairly impressive towards the end of their campaign. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Eintracht Frankfurt and will need to take it up a notch to stand a chance in this game.

Arsenal, on the other hand, secured a second-place finish in the league table last season and have shown tremendous improvement over the past year. The Gunners won the FA Community Shield in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have an impressive historical record against Nottingham Forest and have won 52 out of the 103 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Nottingham Forest's 29 victories.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last nine league games at home against Nottingham Forest, with their previous such defeat coming by a 3-1 margin in 1969.

Nottingham Forest stunned Arsenal with a 1-0 victory in their previous league meeting in May this year and have not won consecutive league games against the Gunners since 1978.

Arsenal have played out their first Premier League game of the season in London in 11 of their last 12 seasons, with the only exception during this period coming against Newcastle United in 2019.

Nottingham Forest have lost their opening league game in each of their last four seasons and have not endured a run of five consecutive defeats of this nature in their history.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Arsenal have made exceptional strides under Mikel Arteta over the past year and can be virtually unstoppable at their best. The likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli enjoyed brilliant campaigns last season and will look to take it up a notch in the coming months.

Nottingham Forest managed to survive a relegation battle last season but will be up against a formidable opponent on Saturday. Arsenal are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-0 Nottingham Forest

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Bukayo Saka to score - Yes