Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th September 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Nottingham Forest lock horns with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side in an important encounter at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Preview
Nottingham Forest are currently in 10th place in the Premier League standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 3-0 defeat at the hands of West Ham United last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.
Arsenal, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form over the past year. The Gunners slumped to a 1-0 defeat against Liverpool in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Arsenal have a good historical record against Nottingham Forest and have won 55 out of the 107 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Nottingham Forest's 29 victories.
- Arsenal have won their last six matches at home against Nottingham Forest in all competitions and have scored a total of 19 goals in these games.
- Nottingham Forest have won only two of their 16 matches against Arsenal in the Premier League, with both these victories coming at City Ground.
- Arsenal were on a winning streak of four matches on the trot in the Premier League before they suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool last week.
- Nottingham Forest have lost five of their last 11 matches in the Premier League - only one defeat fewer than they had suffered in the 24 such games preceding this run.
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Prediction
Arsenal have a formidable squad at their disposal and will be intent on getting back on track after their defeat against the reigning champions. The likes of Noni Madueke and Declan Rice can be lethal on their day and will need to make their mark this weekend.
Nottingham Forest can pull off an upset on their day but have not been at their best in recent weeks. Arsenal are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Nottingham Forest
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Arsenal to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes