Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th October 2022

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Nottingham Forest lock horns with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side in an important clash at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Preview

Nottingham Forest are currently rooted to the bottom of the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side stunned Liverpool with a 1-0 victory last week and will look to pull off another upset in this fixture.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have exceeded expectations this season. The Gunners suffered a damaging 2-0 defeat at the hands of PSV Eindhoven in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have an impressive record against Nottingham Forest and have won 51 out of the 101 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Nottingham Forest's 28 victories.

The previous Premier League meeting between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest took place in 1999 and ended in a 1-0 away victory for the Gunners.

Nottingham Forest have won only two of their last 27 away games against Arsenal in the Premier League, with both their victories coming under Brian Clough in 1987 and 1989.

Nottingham Forest have won their last two away league games in London and defeated Milwall and Fulham by 1-0 margins in the Championships last season.

This is Nottingham Forest's first match at the Emirates Stadium - West Ham United and and Hull City are two of only 40 away teams to have won their first games at the venue.

Arsenal have won their last seven games against newly-promoted teams and last secured eight consecutive such victories in 2014.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Arsenal were poor against PSV Eindhoven in the Europa League and have a point to prove this weekend. Mikel Arteta has done a stellar job with the Gunners so far and will be intent on keeping the team at the top of the Premier League table.

Nottingham Forest have struggled to cope with the rigours of the top flight this season but did pull off a massive upset in their previous game. Arsenal are in better form at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Nottingham Forest

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Gabriel Martinelli to score - Yes

