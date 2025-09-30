Arsenal vs Olympiacos Prediction and Betting Tips | October 1st 2025 

Arsenal and Olympiacos will continute their quest for UEFA Champions League glory when they trade tackles on Wednesday (October 1st). The game will be played at The Emirates Stadium.
The hosts will be buzzing from their exhilarating 2-1 comeback away win over recent boogey side Newcastle United. The Magpies have been a thorn in the Gunners' flesh over the last few years, and things seemed to be going pear-shaped once again when Nick Woltemade gave them the lead with a well-placed header in the 34th minute. Mikel Merino equalized with six minutes left in regulation time while Gabriel scored a last-gasp winner deep into injury time.
Olympiacos, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 3-2 home win over Levadiakos in the Greek Super League. They went into the break in the lead thanks to Panagiotis Retsos' 43rd-minute strike. Sebastian Palacios and Konstantinos Goumas scored either side of Chiquinho to draw the game level. Chiquinho scored the match-winner in the sixth minute of injury time.
The Red-Whites will shift their focus to the continent where they began their campaign with a goalless draw at home to Pafos. Arsenal claimed a hard-fought 2-0 away win over Athletic Bilbao.
Arsenal vs Olympiacos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Both sides have six wins apiece in 12 historical head-to-head games.
- Their most recent clash came in March 2021 when Olympiacos claimed 1-0 away win in the second leg of their Europa League round-of-16 tie in an eventual 3-2 aggregate defeat.
- Arsenal have lost just one of their last 12 UCL home games (nine wins).
- Olympiacos have scored just one goal across their last six UCL games.
- Olympiacos have won on each of their last three visits to the Emirates Stadium.
Arsenal vs Olympiacos Prediction
Arsenal reignited their EPL title aspirations with a memorable victory over Newcastle and will hope to build on that as they aim for another top-eight finish in the UCL.
Olympiacos have a surprisingly good record at this ground. However, they have lost their last 10 away games in the UCL league/group phase, conceding at least two goals in each defeat. Furthermore, they would have been disappointed not to have claimed a win against debutant Pafos last time out.
Back the home side to claim a routine win and clean sheet.
Prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Olympiacos
Arsenal vs Olympiacos Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Arsenal to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Arsenal to score over 1.5 goals