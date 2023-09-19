Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th September 2023

Arsenal make their return to the Champions League for the first time in six-and-a-half years as they play host to PSV Eindhoven at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

Arsene Wenger was still in charge of Arsenal the last time they made it to the Champions League. An embarrassing 10-2 (on agg.) loss to Bayern Munich in the Round of 16 in the 2016-17 Champions League marks their last involvement in Europe's elite competition.

Much has changed since then and the Gunners booked their berths in the Champions League by finishing second in the Premier League last season. The draw has been rather kind to them this time and Arsenal have been pitted against PSV Eindhoven, Lens and Sevilla in Group B.

Arteta's men haven't been at their best in the opening weeks of the new Premier League season. But they have still managed to garner four wins from the first five matches and are yet to concede a loss in the new campaign.

Meanwhile, PSV beat SK Sturm Graz 7-2 (on agg.) and Rangers 7-3 (on agg.) in the playoff round to secure a spot in Europe's premier competition. They have been in good form in the new season and have won each of their four Eredivisie matches so far with a combined scoreline of 13-1.

Peter Bosz's men most recently dispatched NEC Nijmegen 4-0 this past Saturday. Luuk de Jong bagged a brace while Noa Lang and Ricardo Pepi also got on the scoresheet for the Dutch giants.

A run to the semi-finals in the 2004-05 season is the farthest PSV have gone in the Champions League since winning the European Cup in the 1987-88 season.

Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The last time Arsenal and PSV met each other in the Champions League was in the round of 16 in the 2006-07 season. The Gunners lost the tie 2-1 on aggregate.

PSV were the only side to beat Arsenal in last season's UEFA Europa League. They picked up a 2-0 win at home.

PSV have failed to pick up a win in any of their last four away games against Arsenal, losing two and drawing two.

Arsenal have made it to the knockout stages in each of their last 17 appearances in the Champions League.

This will be Arsenal's 20th season in the Champions League while it is PSV's 17th.

Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction

Arsenal might not have hit top gear yet but they have plenty of top players in their lineup. They also have home advantage here and despite their sluggishness in the early stages of the new season, they have plenty of individuals raring to make a mark.

PSV have quite a few notable absentees like Armando Obispo, Fredrik Oppegard and Mauro Junior.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-1 PSV Eindhoven

Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes