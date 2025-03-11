Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction and Betting Tips | March 12th, 2025

Arsenal take on PSV Eindhoven at the Emirates in the concluding leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on Wednesday. The tie is as good as over after the Gunners' landslide 7-1 first-leg win in Eindhoven last week.

Mikel Arteta's side are coming off a 1-1 Premier League draw at Manchester United at the weekend. After Bruno Fernandes' first-half opener, Declan Rice struck 16 minutes from time to force a share of the spoils. The draw keeps the Gunners second in the standings, but a whopping 15 points behind runaway leaders Liverpool (70), who have played a game more.

Meanwhile, PSV recovered from their heavy continental defeat with a 2-1 Eredivisie win over Heerenveen at the Philips Stadion at the weekend. The hosts scored either side of the break before Heerenveen pulled one back. But Peter Bosz' side held on for the three points to remain second in the points table, eight points off leaders Ajax (63).

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Arsenal-PSV Champions League clash at the Emirates:

Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven head-to-head stats and key numbers

The Gunners have won five of their 10 Champions League meetings with PSV, winning one.

Mikel Arteta's side are on a five-game winning streak in the competition, scoring 20 times and conceding three, while PSV have lost their last two visits to the Emirates.

The Gunners have won thrice in their last five home games across competitions, losing once.

PSV have five defeats in their last five road outings across competitions, winning once.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Arsenal: D-W-D-L-W; PSV: W-L-L-L-W

Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven prediction

The Gunners have had PSV's number in the Champions League. The Eredivisie side have history against them as they attempt an improbable recovery from the heaviest home defeat in the competition's knockout stage.

Although Mikel Arteta's side have stuttered at home in recent games, they will take confidence from their strong head-to-head record against PSV, who are winless in six 'major' visits to English shores, losing four times.

Expect the Gunners to continue their dominance over the Eredivisie side and register another comfortable win.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-1 PSV Eindhoven

Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven betting tips

Tip-1: Arsenal to win

Tip-2: Arsenal to keep a clean sheet: No (They have kept two clean sheets in eight games across competitions.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (PSV's last 10 games across competitions have had at least two goals.)

