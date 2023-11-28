Arsenal vs RC Lens Prediction and Betting Tips | November 29th 2023

Arsenal will be looking to secure their spot in the UEFA Champions League knockout stages when they play host to RC Lens at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

Mikel Arteta’s men moved top of the English Premier League table at the weekend and will look to keep their momentum.

German international Kai Havertz grabbed the headlines on Saturday as he netted a 90th-minute winner to hand Arsenal a 1-0 victory over a dogged Brentford side at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Arteta’s side have now won each of their last three matches, a run which has seen them move to the top of the Premier League table, where they hold a one-point lead over second-placed Manchester City.

Arsenal now turn their attention to the Champions League, where they have picked up nine points from four matches and need just one win to seal their spot in the knockout stages.

Lens, on the other hand, maintained their impressive domestic form as they eased to a 3-0 victory over Clermont Foot in the Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Franck Haise’s men have now picked up five wins and three draws in their last eight league matches, a run which has seen them surge into sixth place in the standings.

Lens have also enjoyed a decent campaign in the Champions League, having picked up five points from four matches to sit second in Group B, just above third-placed PSV Eindhoven on goal difference.

Arsenal vs RC Lens Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with Arsenal and RC Lens claiming two wins each in their previous five meetings.

Arsenal have won their last three matches, scoring six goals and conceding just one since their 1-0 loss to Newcastle United on November 4.

Lens are unbeaten in 11 of their last 12 matches across all competitions, claiming six wins and five draws since snapping their three-game losing streak back in September.

Arsenal are unbeaten at home this season, claiming seven wins and two draws in their nine games at the Emirates Stadium so far.

Arsenal vs RC Lens Prediction

Fresh off the back of moving to the summit of the Premier League table, Arsenal will head into Wednesday’s game with their confidence sky-high. The Gunners have made their home turf a fortress this season and we are backing them to come away with all three points once again.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-1 RC Lens

Arsenal vs RC Lens Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal to win

Tip 2: First to score - Arsenal (The Gunners have opened the scoring in five of their last seven matches)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in five of Arsenal’s last seven games)