Arsenal vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th April 2025

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Arsenal lock horns with Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side in an important encounter at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.
Arsenal vs Real Madrid Preview
Real Madrid are currently in second place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. Los Blancos slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Valencia in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.
Arsenal, on the other hand, are in second place in the Premier League table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Everton last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.
Arsenal vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Arsenal have an impressive record against Real Madrid on the European stage and have won one out of the two matches played between the two teams in the UEFA Champions League, with the other game ending in a draw.
- The previous meetings between the two teams in the UEFA Champions League took place in the 2005-06 season, with Arsenal winning their game at home by a 1-0 margin.
- Since the start of the 2017-18 season, Real Madrid have played a total of 22 matches against teams from England in the UEFA Champions League - 10 more than they have faced against teams from another nation in the competition during this period.
- Real Madrid have defeated a total of 111 different opponents in the UEFA Champions League but are yet to add Arsenal to this list.
Arsenal vs Real Madrid Prediction
Real Madrid have been impressive this season but have stuttered with alarming regularity over the past month. The Spanish giants were well below their best against Valencia and cannot afford another debacle this week.
Arsenal have thrived under Mikel Arteta this season but will be up against a strong opponent on Tuesday. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.
Prediction: Arsenal 2-2 Real Madrid
Arsenal vs Real Madrid Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes