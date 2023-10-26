Arsenal vs Sheffield United Prediction and Betting Tips | October 28th 2023

Two sides who have had contrasting starts to the Premier League campaign lock horns on Saturday as Arsenal play host to Sheffield United at the Emirates Stadium.

While the Blades set out in search of their first win of the season, Mikel Arteta’s side will be looking to return to the top of the league standings.

Arsenal moved to the top of Group B in the Champions League as they picked up a 2-1 victory over Spanish outfit Sevilla on Tuesday.

Arteta’s side now turn their attention to the Premier League, where they came from behind to salvage a 2-2 draw against London rivals Chelsea on October 21 to maintain their unbeaten start to the league campaign.

With 21 points from nine matches, Arsenal are currently third in the Premier League table, level on points with Manchester City and two points behind first-placed Tottenham.

Sheffield United, on the other hand, failed to get their season up and running as they fell to a 2-1 loss against Manchester United last time out.

This was a fifth consecutive defeat for Paul Heckingbottom’s men, who have failed to taste victory across all competitions this season.

Sheffield United are currently rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table, having picked up just one point from their nine league outings.

Arsenal vs Sheffield United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 51 wins from the last 118 meetings between the sides, Arsenal boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Sheffield United have picked up 40 wins since their first meeting in February 1903, while the spoils have been shared on 27 occasions.

Arsenal are on a three-match winning streak against Sheffield, scoring seven goals and conceding two since a 1-1 draw in January 2020.

Arteta’s men are unbeaten at home this season, picking up five wins and two draws in their seven matches at the Emirates Stadium so far.

Sheffield United have failed to win their opening 10 games across all competitions this season, losing nine and picking up one draw so far.

Arsenal vs Sheffield United Prediction

Arsenal will be licking their lips as they take on a stuttering Sheffield United side who have endured a dire start to the season.

Buoyed by their Champions League victory, we predict the Gunners will pick up where they left off on Tuesday and claim all three points.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-0 Sheffield United

Arsenal vs Sheffield United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of Arsenal’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in nine of the last 10 meetings between the two teams)